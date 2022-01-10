With only eight available players, the Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team handed Black Hills State its first conference loss of the season Sunday, erasing a seven-point halftime deficit in an 81-71 victory in Spearfish, South Dakota.
Eight is the minimum number of players a team must have available to play, per RMAC rules, and pushing the game back to Sunday gave the Mavericks enough time to complete and clear COVID-19 testing after earlier positive tests. The victory avenged the Mavs’ 75-73 overtime loss to the Yellow Jackets one month ago at Brownson Arena.
“We could have opted out and not played the game,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said. “If you have less you don’t have to play, and Sam (Goulet) hasn’t been fully cleared yet, so he didn’t count.”
Goulet is still working his way back from hip labrum surgery and his availability is limited. He made the trip as an emergency eighth man.
“I felt like we should come and do this,” DeGeorge said. “We’re playing well and who knows how many games we’re gonna get in here these next few weeks?
“Honestly, we don’t know what the future holds, and this was totally out of their control. But if you can get a game in, you almost feel like you have to. You’ve got to get to 22 games (to be eligible for the NCAA playoffs) and I don’t know that everybody’s gonna get there. Hopefully, this omicron thing kind of goes through quick and starts to recede here soon, but it could be a really challenging stretch.”
CMU’s defense made the difference in the second half. Down 40-33 at halftime, the Mavericks scored the first 11 points of the second half to go up 44-40, then used a 10-0 run in less than three minutes to push a two-point lead with 6:06 to play to 12, 70-58, at the 3:26 mark.
After shooting an even 50% from the field in the first half, the Yellow Jackets (9-4, 7-1 RMAC) shot 40.6% in the second and made only 2 of 9 from the 3-point line.
“That first half, I was pretty frustrated. I didn’t think we played very well defensively, and part of it is my fault,” DeGeorge said.
“I probably got a little too elaborate with the game plan dealing with Scott and trying to stay out of foul trouble. I think we got away from some of the things we do best, so that second half we simplified it and it was more representative of who we are as a team right now. This group is really committed to guarding.”
A pair of redshirt freshmen, Trevor Baskin and Blaise Threatt, scored all 10 of those decisive points, with Threatt starting the run with a three-point play, Baskin following with a 3-pointer and a jumper in the lane, followed by another paint jumper by Threatt.
The Mavericks (13-5, 7-2) relentlessly attacked the rim, scoring 44 points in the paint and drawing fouls.
Mesa’s improved defense helped the offense get into a flow, leading to 61.5% shooting in the second half.
Baskin finished with a career-high 33 points, going 13 of 16 from the field and 5 of 8 from the free throw line.
Threatt provided the needed scoring off the bench with 22 points — only he and Levi Dombro spelled the starters. Georgie Dancer played 37 minutes, Mac Riniker and Jared Small 34 each and Baskin 33.
Threatt was 8 of 14 from the field, added a pair of 3-pointers and four free throws. Baskin also helped Riniker against Joel Scott, the RMAC’s leading scorer, who finished with 26 points.
“That shows just how good he is,” DeGeorge said of Scott. “We did a good job on it. We had Mac guard the point guard and that kind of took away their first ball screen, which was key.
“Then we could switch and they both did a nice job guarding their point guard. They made it a change, the length (of Baskin) and the physicality with Mac, on Scott, giving him different looks. That part of our game plan worked well.”