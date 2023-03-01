Pretty much everyone in the gym knew Trevor Baskin was going to get the ball early in Tuesday night's RMAC men's basketball quarterfinal game.
Only one point from 1,000 in his career, the Colorado Mesa redshirt sophomore forward had the ball at the top of the key and drove, throwing down a one-handed dunk.
Except … he was called for traveling.
It took until the 6:37 mark of the first half for Baskin to become the 20th player in CMU men's basketball history to reach 1,000 career points, when he worked the baseline, using his length to score a contested left-handed layup in the Mavericks' 82-72 victory over Metro State.
Except … was it really his 1,000th point?
“I (reached) 1,000 points at Western,” Baskin said, almost sheepishly. CMU called a quick timeout after the basket so the crowd of 1,200 could acknowledge the accomplishment, most of them rising to their feet.
“There was a boxscore mishap in the Westminster game and I had six points instead of four. I knew I had six and that's why I shot the mid-range with 12 seconds left or whatever (against Western Colorado). It was my one and only mid-range attempt for the year, or forever, for 1,000, but I was like, ‘Oh, well, I'm not gonna worry about that.’
“I wasn't too stressed about it. My teammates do everything to help me score and Blaise (Threatt, who reached 1,000 career points earlier this season) makes my life a lot easier.”
Only 1,210 to go to catch Pops.
Baskin's father, Jon, is CMU's all-time leading scorer with 2,227 points — Trevor is at 2,017 (unless CMU's stats crew verifies a scoring change from the Westminster game) with two-plus seasons remaining.
“It means a lot, it's a tremendous honor,” Baskin said. “I think it's really cool that my dad is at 2,000 points or so. It's not that milestone, I've still got a long way to go.”
Once Baskin got that first bucket and the No. 14 Mavericks (25-4) started breaking down Metro's zone, the offense got into a better flow, and the second-half defense was outstanding.
Freshman Elijah Knudsen was key in disrupting Metro's zone, hitting three catch-and-shoot 3-pointers in the first half.
“Elijah came in and did what he was supposed to do,” Threatt said. “Those three 3s in the first half were huge for us. They came with an extended zone and we were kind of uncomfortable, our offense wasn't really flowing and he kind of loosened them up with the 3s and in the second half he had a great cut to the basket. He came in and was productive.”
Knudsen, a 5-foot-10 guard, was a good matchup against Metro's smaller guards — he even blocked a shot that had the near-sellout crowd roaring.
“With Isaac (Jessup) out, Owen (Koonce) and Elijah are going to get more minutes off that bench, or if Owen starts it'll be 'Pher (Christopher Speller) and Elijah are going to play a big role for us down the stretch,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said. “We were planning to use him, they have a lot of small guards that are good fits for him, and when they were in the zone, as soon as (Tyrei) Randall came out early, I think we got him in for 'Pher to get a little more shooting.”
Knudsen finished with 11 points, Baskin had 18 and Speller 10.
Threatt, who, for perhaps the first time since his freshman season was in foul trouble and spent an extended stretch on the bench in the second half, led the way with 23 points — and also blocked a shot, his second of the season.
“I definitely jinxed myself. Earlier in the day me and Mac (Riniker) were talking about how he can't ever stop fouling and I was like, yeah, I'm never gonna get in foul trouble,” Threatt said, laughing. “Lo and behold, four fouls with (nine) minutes to go and I'm like, dang. It's tough, but credit to the team.”
Right after Threatt and Baskin headed to the bench, Speller muscled up a shot in the lane as he was knocked to the floor. He ball went in and he completed the three-point play for a 69-60 lead with 8:34 remaining. The Mavericks didn't score again for more than three minutes, until Knudsen cut through the lane and took a pass from Riniker for a layup at the 5:11 mark.
It was only a three-point game at halftime, 41-38, but the Mavericks went on a 7-0 flurry in 58 seconds early in the second half go to up 10.
Baskin set a high screen to spring Threatt for a layup, and after a steal, Threatt was fouled and hit a free throw. Baskin tipped a ball out to Threatt for a steal and a layup, then Speller drove, drew the defense and dropped a pocket pass to a cutting Riniker for a layup.
That made it 56-46 with 15:07 to play and the Roadrunners (12-17) called time to try to stop the run.
“I kept thinking we were gonna pull away when we got to like 10, 8, 12 or something,” Baskin said. “They're a really resilient team and never let us pull away from them. But definitely in the second half we had better flow on offense, everyone was involved, everyone was getting the touches they needed.”
Riniker's impact came as it usually does, scrapping for rebounds and steals — he made one on his backside, and even drew a foul when Randall tried to get the ball back — and early in the game, he cut to open spots and scored seven of his nine points in the first half. He also had two blocks, including one seemingly out of nowhere when he swatted Brayden Maldonado after a steal with the Mavericks up 71-64.
Threatt returned to the game with about 4 ½ minutes remaining. Metro cut the lead to 71-68 with 3:08 to play, but Speller buried a 3 from the wing and Baskin one from the corner. Threatt put the game out of reach with about one minute remaining when he pulled up for a 3 and an 80-70 lead.
Ironically, the Mavericks will face the teams that put them in an 0-2 hole to start the conference season in back-to-back tournament games, with Colorado School of Mines their semifinal opponent at 5 p.m. on Friday at Brownson. Fort Lewis plays Black Hills State at 7:30 p.m. in the other semifinal, with the title game set for 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The last time CMU hosted the final four of the conference tournament was in 2021, with no fans because of COVID. Mesa beat the Orediggers in overtime for the title.
“Our freshman year we didn't get to experience an atmosphere at home in the championship game,” Baskin said. “We're playing for our coaches, playing for our families and most importantly playing for our teammates, our brothers. We're really excited to be able to host the semifinals. We're only guaranteed 40 minutes, but we're definitely going to be focused and ready to push for another championship.”