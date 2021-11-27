So that's what it's like to play in front of fans.
After a season of limited — or zero — attendance, the majority of the Colorado Mesa men's basketball team got its first experience of playing in front of the home crowd Friday night.
It took a little while for the Mavs to get over the home-debut jitters, but once they did, they didn't disappoint, rolling to a 94-56 victory over Our Lady of the Lake University in the Holiday Inn-Airport Thanksgiving Classic.
"I think at the beginning we were just a little bit nervous, I mean, playing in front of a crowd, for me the first time in Brownson," redshirt freshman Trevor Baskin said after his second straight double-double led the Mavericks (5-3). "We finally settled in. Coach called a timeout and said relax, which helped, and then we realized our matchups, where we had advantages and we just took advantage and that really opened up a lot of lanes."
Even with the students away for Thanksgiving, the Mavs attracted a good-sized crowd of 922, and they showed the combination of versatility, grit — and a little razzle-dazzle — that led to their stellar COVID season last winter.
And, said Mac Riniker, one of five Mavs to reach double figures with 13 points, hopefully they showed enough to keep those fans coming back.
"It was fun to get in front of a big crowd and a couple of rowdy fans made it fun," Riniker said. "I'm looking forward to hopefully after tonight's big win the crowds just keep growing and growing."
Once they worked out those jitters, the Mavericks went from two points down to 15 points up in a span of five minutes in the first half. The Saints scored only two points from the 10:27 to the 3:55 mark.
"You kind of forget just how young they are, so I think they were definitely anxious in the first half and it led to a lot of turnovers," CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said. "At halftime when you've got 16 made field goals and 14 turnovers … I think part of it was (the Saints') pressure, they do a really nice job pressuring the basketball full-court and they disrupted our ability to get from the full court into our half-court offense and that led to a lot of turnovers.
"When we got into a clean action and spacing, then we were really successful. I thought in the second half we kind of cleaned that up and we were pretty solid defensively the whole game."
That scoring run was in great part because of Colorado Mesa's defense, which contested every shot, switched screens, deflected passes and owned the glass with a 41-25 rebounding advantage.
The Mavericks turned the ball over only four times in the second half, which led to an efficient offense. CMU shot nearly 73% in the first half and 61.7% overall.
With just more than five minutes left in the first half, Trevor Baskin, who finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds, threw down the first of three alley-oop dunks.
"My point guards made great passes. The first one Georgie (Dancer) didn't recognize it for a second and I had to point and he was like, oh, yeah," Baskin said. "Then (the Saints' defense) did the same thing and it happened with the first one from 'Pher (Christopher Speller). The last one I was expecting him to throw it off the glass, but my point guards threw me great passes and I was lucky enough to be on the receiving end of those dunks."
The Saints' big man came out to help against the guards penetrating the lane, which left Baskin free to crash in from the baseline. Had students been in the stands, each one would have brought down the house. As it was, the crowd still roared its approval.
Riniker showed his quickness and athleticism to continue to attack inside despite a height disadvantage. He had a little more room to maneuver with Baskin in the lineup, but even when he was the only "big" in the game, he still managed to score on down low.
"I'm liking it a little bit more in a low post," the 6-5 redshirt freshman said. "With the coaches help I'm starting to realize that the bigs are a little bit slower and we can attack those weaknesses instead of attacking my strengths, kind of. It was still nice to be able to get in there and get a bucket in the low post."
DeGeorge continued to mix and match the rotation, knowing that his versatile group can adapt to just about any role.
He went 10 deep, with all of the Mavs playing more than 10 minutes and all being productive. Every player scored, with four of the five starters reaching double figures. Jared Small had 16 points and Reece Johnson 11, with Owen Koonce contributing 10 off the bench.
"We're just so multi-dimensional. Everybody we put on the floor is a multi-dimensional defender and offensive player. We had to tweak what we're doing offensively just so we could take advantage of our personnel a little bit better because everybody's just so capable," DeGeorge said.
"It's also true on the defensive end, we can switch pretty much any ball screen we want with most teams and our guards can hold their own in the low post and our bigs can guard on the perimeter."
In fact, the Mavs are so versatile, DeGeorge is still trying to figure out that rotation.
"I joked to the bench tonight, I wish we could put more than five guys out there," DeGeorge said. "Sometimes you're like, is there anybody we can put in the game? So it's good when it's the opposite of that."