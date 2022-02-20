It’s normal to see basketball coaches stand on the sidelines and pace while hollering orders at their team.
But it’s impressive and even inspiring to see DeAnne Larsen, coach of the Palisade girls basketball team, do so.
That’s because Larsen has quietly been facing a battle more difficult than any on-court opponent — triple-negative, stage 3 breast cancer.
As she nears the second anniversary of her diagnosis, the coach and special education teacher who preaches growth to her players and students, has experienced a lot of it herself.
“I’ve learned that growth is hard. It’s not always easy and it’s uncomfortable and it doesn’t go how you want it to go sometimes,” Larsen said. “But if you want something, you’re gonna figure it out. Whether it’s ideally how you envisioned it or not.
”If you want something it could still happen. It just might take longer.”
Larsen’s life changed in May 2020. After having tight chest muscles for a few months, she visited a doctor to see what was up, expecting to learn that she worked out a little too much. After a mammogram, a radiologist fast-tracked her, essentially putting her in the front of the line for a biopsy the following Monday.
She was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer the next day.
While driving home from the news, the doctors called Larsen to tell her that she actually had stage 2, triple-negative breast cancer. According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), triple-negative means that the cancer cells don’t have estrogen or progesterone receptors and also don’t make any or too much of the protein called HER2. The cancer spreads faster, has limited treatments, and can have a worse prognosis, according to the ACS.
“I left that appointment knowing I was diagnosed with cancer. And as I was driving to tell my parents, I got the phone call from the doctor saying I was going to start chemo as soon as possible,” Larsen said. “I had left the doctor’s appointment, thinking I was just gonna do radiation and surgery.”
The doctor explained to Larsen that she would need to start treatment immediately. By the next Wednesday, Larsen was on her first round of chemotherapy.
After breaking the news to her family, Larsen met with Gregg Hawkins, athletic director for Palisade, to discuss the situation. She met with her team to break it to them, too.
“I had one season under my belt as a head coach at this point. I told (Hawkins), you know, I got diagnosed if you need me not to coach, I understand. He said, ‘We’ll support you however we can,’ ” Larsen said. “And then I broke the news to my team and they said, ‘What can we do?’
“I was never alone from day one.”
Her support system
That summer of Palisade practices was ... weird.
Larsen was in the thick of chemo and barely had the energy to stand, let alone move around. So for conditioning, her assistant coaches brought a chair out to the football field while the girls exercised. For indoor practices, Larsen sat on an office chair and rolled around to direct her team.
If girls weren’t paying attention, Larsen would stand up from her chair to get their attention.
“And that’s when they knew they were in trouble,” Larsen said chuckling.
Moments like that reminded Larsen why she stayed close to the game during the most strenuous phases of treatment
“I love basketball, I could watch it all day long and I needed an outlet. I needed to keep some normalcy in my life because everything else got turned upside down,” she said.
She also had other outlets.
Larsen is a special education teacher who mostly works with kids with moderate needs. She discovered her passion for education and helping students while attending Palisade High School and volunteered with Special Olympics while attending Fort Lewis College.
But basketball and work couldn’t compare to the relief and joy she got when going home at the end of the day.
Waiting for her are her rocks — husband Noah and her 7-year-old son, Parker. The three of them spend a lot of time together at home, whether playing Mario Party on the Nintendo Switch, reading or playing Monopoly.
“My son comes home every day and goes, ‘How was your day? Are you tired? How can I help?’ And that’s huge for a 7-year-old,” Larsen said. “I look back at those moments and it’s something that people always say like, don’t take life for granted and me getting sick. I really was like, OK, this made me prioritize what matters most to me, Parker and Noah.
“Still to this day, that’s what I need when I have bad days. I look forward to seeing Parker and Noah. Like it was a rough day, but I have the two of you. And it’s gonna get better as soon as I can go be mom and wife.”
Those two, plus her co-teachers and her basketball family gave Larsen an incredible support system during the most difficult time of her life.
Among the people watching everything unfold and helping her was one of her assistant coaches, Eric Mello.
Mello first met Larsen when she was an assistant volleyball coach at Palisade and coached his daughter, Jessie.
Larsen’s work ethic and huge heart made such an impact on his daughter that Mello wanted to help her however he could.
When Larsen let them know of her diagnosis, Mello and the other assistants did everything they could to support her
“She comes across as tough on the outside but she’s soft on the inside. I knew she wasn’t going to give up anything, so we made a conscious effort to make it as normal as possible. We knew DeAnne was strong and was going to fight it on her terms,” Mello said. “She was hurting, I knew she was and she told us she was hurting. It was impressive to see her continue coaching. It inspired the girls and the coaching staff to step up.”
The long road ahead
Larsen finished chemo after five months and underwent surgery. That’s when doctors discovered the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes. The silver lining was that only a tiny bit had spread, but just enough to elevate her diagnosis to stage 3.
She then underwent six months of oral chemo, ending in May 2021. She also underwent five weeks of radiation therapy and is now in a yearlong immunotherapy trial.
“Frustrated, that’s the best way to describe where I am. I thought I was doing well with my energy and stuff even last year. And looking from last year to this year is a completely 180 (degree) difference. And I still am not up to, to where I used to be,” she said.
Last season, the Bulldogs had a fundraiser to cover any potential medical costs. That became a regular thing and the team had another fundraiser this year to support another Palisade teacher who is battling cancer.
Anyone wishing to donate and support the family is encouraged to reach out to Larsen or Hawkins.
There are no mincing words — this has been a scary time for Larsen. But it’s also been a life-changing experience.
“I had to be humbled enough to realize that people needed to support me when I have always been the giver, and I would never change that,” she said, holding back tears. “I just want people to know that they’re never alone. And if you feel alone, that’s when you look around and take a second. There’s always someone that’s gonna help support you to be a better person.”
And that ties into the reason why she became a coach and teacher:
“No one grows unless there is someone supporting them.”
Palisade 60, Battle Mountain 55, OT: The young Bulldogs ended the season on a high note by beating the Huskies.
Palisade (5-17, 3-8 Western Slope League) scored more points Saturday than in any other game this season. The win also avenges a loss to Battle Mountain (5-17, 1-11 WSL) earlier this season.
Chloe Simons was the Bulldogs’ top scorer with 21 points and Lily Kolisch had 13 points. Ella Steele and Ember Hopkins grabbed the most rebounds with five and four, respectively.
Boys Basketball
Palisade 61, Battle Mountain 45: Once with a 3-7 record, the Bulldogs (13-10, 10-2 WSL) won their first league title in nine years.
Palisade earned the milestone win thanks to an offense that outpaced Battle Mountain (7-16, 4-8 WSL).
The Bulldogs jumped to a 32-16 lead at the end of the first half and scored 19 points in the fourth quarter to ice the win.
Donovan Maestas led the team with 22 points, Paul Steinke had 12, Gerardo Marquez and Josh Zotto each scored eight and Julio Rodriguez scored five.