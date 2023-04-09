There’s a learning curve when moving from indoor to beach volleyball.
The game is condensed as players compete in pairs. And instead of gliding on hardwood courts, players trudge through sand that is coarse, rough and gets everywhere.
But few teams have made this transition as smoothly in recent seasons as Colorado Mesa.
After winning the small-school national title last season, the Mavericks will defend their crown next weekend at the AVCA Small College Championship at Hickory Point Beach in Tavares, Florida.
Despite the success, the community may not be aware the team exists.
“I think there’s a lot of disregard for us. People think we’re not a real team but we are, we’re national champs, we’ve beaten Division I teams,” said junior Hahni Johnson. “We’re good. But I think that’s not really recognized.”
The Mavericks compete in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) in the small college division, and most of the roster plays for the Mesa indoor team in the fall.
Beach volleyball is strictly played in a doubles format. Five pairings duke it out in sets to 21 points. Best two sets out of three wins the match.
The Mavericks went 16-10 last season and won five of six matches in last year’s championship tournament. They beat Spring Hill College (Alabama) in the championship match 3-1.
“Throughout the year they were doing great things. We knocked off Oregon at the end of the year. They were just trusting their training and what they were doing,” said coach David Skaff. “Winning the championship was confirmation that everything we were doing was the right path, the right trail, that we were going in the right direction.”
The players gained more than just a big trophy.
That experience at nationals gave them confidence and experience that they’ve applied to the indoor season and to their title defense this season.
Sabrina VanDeList and her partner Tye Wedhorn — who went 6-0 at the national tournament last season — both saw themselves improve.
“We’re both very competitive people and we can get tight and anxious in (big close games),” VanDeList said. “Our first two matches (this season), we played Arizona State and Boise State. We had to go to three sets. They were really good (players) and we ended up pulling it out because we kept our gameplan and kept being good teammates the whole time.”
Wedhorn added, “Our confidence grew. Having that in your back pocket gives you an extra thing to lean on when you’re having a hard time. Like, ‘Oh, yeah I won that. I can do this, this is easy.’ ”
The key to repeating is acting like it never happened. There’s a target on your back everyone is shooting for and you need to pretend they’re not even there. Just play your game.
The start of the season was a little weird. Skaff, who has been tied to the hip with volleyball at CMU for almost 20 years, was absent for the first month or so of the season after he became a father to twins.
Skaff praised his assistants for keeping things running normally. There were some butting heads on the team about who would play in what slot. But the players said everything sorted itself out as the season went on.
That’s in part because, at this level, volleyball is paramount for these women.
“If you’re willingly signing up for two sports, you really love it,” Wedhorn said.
The hard work ethic is also partly a product of Skaff and his staff.
“We made a rule that you can’t complain about anything,” Skaff said. “If it’s 34 degrees and you’re training, then it’s 34 degrees. If it’s super windy, it’s super windy. We’re going to embrace whatever stuff we deal with here, that’s going to make us better down the road … I think when that culture started, our training improved.”
And even though they’re reigning champs, the Mavericks still carry that chip on their shoulder.
Johnson and her partner Savannah Spitzer said they hope the team’s continued success will draw more attention to them.
“Having that crowd support is like having a third player on the court,” Spitzer said.
But take that with a grain of sand, these Mavericks are grateful to play together. It doesn’t matter if they win a championship and no one is around to hear it. They still won that championship.
What matters now is soaking up the sun and moment next week, and cementing landlocked Colorado on the beach volleyball map at championships.
“It was made for beach volleyball, there are almost 30 courts going on all at the same time,” Spitzer said. “In our semifinals last year we were playing Tampa and all of these other teams came over and started cheering for us, it was so cool.”