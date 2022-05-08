Last season, the Central High School girls soccer team had only one win.
This season, The Warriors are 9-6 and on the verge of a berth to their first state tournament in 13 years.
Central hasn’t had a winning season since 2009, when they were one of Colorado’s top soccer team. In fact, they haven’t had more than two wins in a season since 2018.
After a string of coaches, which featured four new leaders in four years, Central was as unstable as ever. But it was that instability that led current head coach, Doug Beach, to make his return to the Warriors.
It was Beach who led Central to its last playoff berth in 2009. But after retiring in 2011, he spent nearly 10 years away from coaching. In 2021, he decided to return and bring the Warriors back to winning soccer.
“I saw where things were and thought, ‘Let me stabilize things.’ So I came back and rebuilt the program,” Beach said.
Though Beach noted that a reliable coaching staff is crucial to a team’s success, he emphasized just how important the emergence of his young stars has been. He credited sophomores Lauren Spencer and Jasmine Hernandez with providing huge contributions.
“Without (Lauren) we probably would’ve lost five more games this year,” Beach said. “She leads our defense.”
As for Hernandez, she’s one of the top goalkeepers in Colorado and third in the state in saves with 205. And she’s only a sophomore.
“She’s saved us a lot. She’s got a great sense of the field and sees everything,” Beach said of his goalie.
And then there’s junior forward Liana Bryant. She’s Central’s top scorer and one of the best in Colorado, tallying 21 goals on the season.
“She’s gotten bigger, faster and stronger. It’s scary the way she plays. She runs on instincts,” Beach said.
But even Bryant strayed from taking credit for herself. She, too, praised the efforts of both Hernandez and Spencer.
“Lauren and Jasmine always keep our heads up, keep us motivated, and keep us battling,” Bryant said.
It’s Central’s youth that makes Beach especially excited for the future, praising his players’ maturity and acclimation to the intricacies of the game.
“We have a saying written on our shirts: ‘Better than I was yesterday.’ As long as we keep that mentality, the sky’s the limit,” Beach said.
Though their inexperience and past struggles have been an element to overcome, Central has found a way to benefit from it. The Warriors have only two seniors this season, but Hernandez believes the team’s youth will be part of what ensures progress. Bryant spoke of how last year’s struggles have taught them how to be successful this year.
Along with their win total, their confidence had risen as well. Hernandez believes her team can compete in the state tournament.
“We just want to show people the true talent we have,” Hernandez said.
But more than talented players and skilled coaching, Beach spoke to the power of camaraderie.
“Some girls will never be on another team. But for the rest of their lives they’ll know what it’s like. They know these girls have their back,” Beach said.