All Chris Hanks has to do is spin his office chair around to watch the progress being made at Bergman Field.
Already one of the best practice baseball facilities around, Bergman is being transformed into a stunning game facility. With the Lincoln Park Sports Complex starting another phase of renovation later this month, Hanks knows his field can’t get done soon enough.
“I’m sitting here literally going, we’re kind of in the fourth quarter now, where this will be the third fall in a row where our fall baseball is altered due to construction,” Hanks said. “And this may be the most challenging of the three. I think as soon as we get to the new year, we’ll be beyond it and we’ll have a new facility and a really good setup that enhances the teaching ability of our coaches, and the experience for our student-athletes. I’ve just got to get to the end of the year.”
Suplizio Field’s aging, rusting main grandstands are being replaced in the first phase of the city project, so the baseball field will be out of commission well into spring. CMU has home games in late February, and being able to play at Bergman opens Canyon View Park for the four area high schools.
“That’s making me a little nervous,” Hanks said. “We could use Canyon View but I really don’t want to do that. I can’t speak for the stadium, but I think this one here will at least be ready to play. Whether all the amenities for the fans are completely in place, I can’t speak to that, but I think the playing field, you ought to be able to play a game. Whether we’d have a scoreboard yet, I don’t know.”
He joked that he might ask wrestling coach Chuck Pipher to build “a little flip-number scoreboard in his woodshop.”
CMU Athletic Director Bryan Rooks said the university and city are working together to make sure one of the fields is ready to go when the season begins.
“We’re willing to adjust,” Rooks said. “We’ve told a lot of people that if we’ve got to figure something else out, it won’t be the first time. If we’ve got to go to Canyon View to play a game, that’s not ideal, but if that’s the need and the only location, we’ll adjust. I think the goal, the vision is out there for this complex, so we’re excited to see the light at the end of that tunnel and to have that opportunity in the future.”
The Bergman project is one of several facility upgrades on campus, including new turf at Maverick Field over the summer and the conversion of the Maverick Pavilion from a bubble into a brick-and-mortar teaching facility for kinesiology, including an athletic training classroom, offices and multi-sports courts.
Delayed a year because of the pandemic, the original vision for the baseball field was to give CMU, which was ranked No. 1 in the nation much of last season, an option to host regional and super regional playoffs, which conflict with the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
The result is more than Hanks’ original wish of higher netting and outfield walls — it will be a true stadium, with a brick-and-wrought iron facade, a two-tier mix of stadium and bleacher seating for about 1,700 but expandable to 2,500.
After Bergman’s playing surface was replaced a couple of years ago, a permanent outfield wall was installed last fall. The right field corner has fencing instead of a solid wall, giving Bergman a unique look, but one with a purpose. One, it provides a sightline between baseball and softball, but mainly, it prevents the wall from blocking the sun, allowing snow to melt in that corner, which is where it tends to linger at Suplizio Field.
This summer, demolition began to remove the batting cages, bleachers, backstop, makeshift dugout and storage sheds, and the Tex Tolman Clubhouse. A larger clubhouse will be built down the left-field line, adding more office space and laundry facilities, plus a storage garage and access to hitting tunnels. A portion of Orchard Avenue has been closed recently to run utilities for the stadium.
“From the outset when they first asked me for ideas, I had a picture of the stadium in Cary (North Carolina) for the World Series,” Hanks said. “I said that’s a perfect size for college baseball, in almost all levels unless you’re talking the Southeastern Conference. It’s enough, and it feels fuller.”
Fall workouts have been adjusted to accommodate construction crews from Shaw and FCI, starting a couple of weeks later than usual, and Hanks said they’ll likely use Canyon View for at least awhile.
Conduit is being installed for lighting, but the emphasis is getting the structure built, then see if there’s room left in the budget for lights this season or if they need to wait a year.
Hanks laughed that in planning meetings, President Emeritus Tim Foster’s final question was always the same: “Have we drawn a party deck yet?”
It’s not in the blueprints, but with the popularity of the party deck at the softball stadium next door, odds are one will eventually be added.
The facade will give Bergman a classic look, with a resemblance to Coors Field in Denver. Hanks and the Mavs are eager to see the finished product, which will become the premier baseball stadium in the RMAC and one of the best in Division II.
“We’re in the upper echelon of attendance until you get to the Power 5 conferences,” Hanks said. “To me, Cary, North Carolina, they list that at around 1,700 before you get on the grass berms. I think it’s perfect. When there are 500 to 600 people in there, it’s a good atmosphere.
“You look around the country, that’s one thing about baseball, some of the allure to me is the uniqueness of facilities. Other than 90 feet between the bases, there aren’t too many standards that have to be met. In terms of foul ground, you can have as much or as little as you want. The home run walls can be as close or far as you want. Ours will have a uniqueness to it, which will be neat.”