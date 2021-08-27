In the Central High School softball program, the more things change, the more they stay the same.
After a dozen years in charge of the Warriors, Scott Else stepped down as the head coach late last October after the team’s Class 5A semifinal appearance. Central Athletic Director Josh King didn’t have to search too far for Else’s replacement promoting Aaron Berk, who had been Else’s assistant the past seven years, to the head job.
Two games into Burk’s head-coaching stint, not much has changed for the Warriors.
“It hasn’t been as different as most people would think, just because (Scott) was so good to me and let have a lot of control of things that most assistant coaches wouldn’t normally get,” Berk said. “The only thing, really, is that it’s my name, not his. I’m at the manager’s meeting and I coach third base. Other than that, we’re a staff. We work together. That’s an ode to him. He always made sure nobody felt like this was a dictatorship. We work together and figure out what the best nine is.”
Players haven’t noticed much of a difference so far, either. Their on-field results have been similar to those of the Else era, with a 16-0 romp over Grand Junction to start the season. On Thursday, the Warriors beat Rocky Mountain 4-3.
Sidona Johnston and Kennedy Vis are the only two seniors on this year’s Central squad. They can attest to the continuity from Else to Berk. So far, the most notable difference for players has been retooled practices.
“It’s a trust thing,” Johnston said. “We have great communication with all of our coaches, a great trust with all of them, so I don’t really think there’s much of a difference.”
“Honestly, sometimes, we don’t even notice that there’s a different head coach because we’re talking to all of our coaches,” Vis said. “The only difference is that he makes the lineups.”
Perhaps the main reason that players feel like the program is operating the same way as it always has it Else’s continued presence. Despite announcing his resignation to focus more on his family and his business, he promised Berk that, if he were to receive the head coaching job, Else would help him for a season as an assistant.
“As far as not being the head coach, he’ll call and ask me questions and shoot me texts and stuff, but as far as having to deal with the parents directly, as far as having to order uniforms and stuff, as far as communication with the school for travel budgets and equipment and players, I haven’t had to do any of that,” Else said. “It has freed up quite a bit of time. It’s a different animal than being the head coach.”
Berk was well-prepared to follow in Else’s footsteps when it came to many aspects of running the program. However, there were some duties that he couldn’t have been prepared for in his first season without Else’s wisdom.
“I still think a lot of people don’t understand how much goes into actually being the head coach,” Else said. “It’s not just coaching on the field or all that other stuff. Normally, in professional sports, if you’re a manager, other people take care of all that stuff, but here, you have to do all of that yourself. Planning your trips, planning where you’re going to go eat, trying to get 20 people into a restaurant on a Friday night within your budget. It’s not the easiest thing to do.”
Berk and Else essentially switched jobs. Else is coaching pitchers as well as first base this season, the same responsibilities that fell on Berk’s shoulders the past four years.
Else only plans to serve on Berk’s staff this season. Once Berk is fluent in all aspects of being the head coach, Else will step away for good like he announced he would last year.
“If I can do half of what he did, I think it’ll be a good career,” Berk said.
Don’t expect the program’s strict standards to budge once that day comes.
“That’s the competitive nature of the girls. They know exactly what we want,” Berk said. “When they show up that first day, they’re ready to go, they’re eager, they’re itching, they want it. That’s what carries them into their offseason with their (travel) teams, and when they show up with us, it’s new faces, new coaches, new players and new competition, so they’re eager to get going. I think that’s the biggest thing. Those 14 girls want to compete.”
The Warriors (2-0) rallied for a 4-3 victory Thursday over Rocky Mountain High School in Fort Collins.
The Lobos (2-2) took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth, but Central manufactured two runs in the seventh. Bailee Ritterbush led off the top of the seventh with a base hit and Vis walked. Jenna Fraser followed with an RBI single to tie the game at 3-3 and a fielder’s choice scored courtesy runner Jazmyn Fenn with what proved to be the winning run.
Vis shut down the Lobos in the bottom of the seventh for the win. She allowed three runs on 10 hits and struck out six. She didn’t walk a batter.
“It was a nice little battle,” Berk said. “We got one, they got one, we got one, they got one. In the bottom of the sixth, they did what they needed to, knowing it was tight going into the seventh, got a girl on, bunted her over and drove her in.”
Central plays Legacy this morning in the first round of the Triple Crown Female Athletic Network Tournament in Fort Collins.
“Playing one local team (Grand Junction), they see each other all year, competitive ball-wise, and now they get to face Rocky Mountain, Chaparral, Legacy,” Berk, said. “They might see them at one point, but it’s new. It’s a good way for us to see how we stack up and see where we are competition-wise.”