As the sky above Bergman Field darkened as a strong, fast-moving storm built momentum, the Colorado Mesa baseball team put the pressure on Adams State.
“We really haven’t done much small-ball but now that we’re in conference we’re trying to manufacture some runs,” said third baseman Caleb Farmer, who got the small-ball game rolling. “You just listen to what the game is telling you get some momentum going and keep the line moving.”
Already leading 7-2 in the RMAC opener for both teams, the No. 2 Mavericks (10-3, 1-0 RMAC) sent nine men to the plate and scored five runs to turn the game into a blowout, 12-3.
Matt Turner reached on a throwing error and Farmer put down a bunt. Adams State third baseman Mike Bathauer’s throw was way off line and Turner and Farmer both kicked it into overdrive.
“I felt like I was out of shape,” Farmer said of his three-base bunt.
Turner scored from first and Farmer wheeled into third. Haydn McGeary drew a walk and Jordan Stubbings singled Farmer home. An RBI double by Conrad Villafuerte made it 10-2 before lightning in the area cleared the stadium for nearly an hour.
“It was pretty weird,” Farmer said of the storm. The weather was wacky the entire game, with intermittent sunshine broken up by clouds, wind and rain. “It also kind of felt like a doubleheader. We had a break and when we came back out the energy was still good. It just felt like a normal doubleheader.”
When play resumed, a balk got another run home and Harrison Rodgers lifted a sacrifice fly to make it a 10-run game.
Farmer, who scored two runs and drove in three, hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, giving him a team-high eight long balls this season.
“I made a couple of adjustments in the summer and the fall,” Farmer said of his power surge — he hit six all of last season. “After the strikeout the at-bat before I kind of needed to lock it in after that. I kind of changed my game plan a little bit and it worked out in my favor.”
Blake Rohm, a redshirt junior right-hander, got the start and did exactly what the Mavs needed — he threw strikes and let his defense do the work.
He gave up a second-inning home run and another run in the third, but got out of jams in the third and fourth innings, leaving two runners on in each.
The Grizzlies (2-9, 0-1) had runners on second and third with one out in the fourth, but Rohm got a ground ball to third and then struck out Jace Wytulka, bounding off the mound and pumping his fist.
“Baseball is always going to tell you when to push the throttle and when to kind of lay off it,” Rohm said. “As that inning was progressing, I wasn’t making pitches that I needed to but as the inning started to carry forward and momentum was shifting their way, I knew the gas pedal needed to be (pushed) and that the guys behind me would make plays they needed to.”
Rohm (2-1) finished with five solid innings, allowing two runs on four hits. He struck out seven and walked only two.
“When they had runners on first and second with one out (in the fourth), we had what could have been a double play but Farmer got the one out, and I knew that was going to be the big out because anything could get that third out. When you have good guys backing you up and doing the things they need to that makes my job a heck of a lot easier.”