Jakob Goldfarb's grand slam capped Ogden's nine-run seventh inning as the Raptors built an insurmountable lead Friday night in their 17-10 win over Grand Junction at Suplizio Field.
Ogden (32-22, 3-3) pulled within one game of the Rockies (30-23, 4-2) in the second-half standings in the South Division of the Pioneer League.
Grand Junction lost a 4-3 lead when Owen Taylor singled home the tying run in the fourth inning, then came home on Jack Johnson's home run. Pavin Parks followed with a pinch-hit home run to put Ogden up 7-4.
After the Rockies sent outfielder Frankie Jeziorio, whom they signed earlier this month after he was released by Ogden, to pitch the ninth (he walked one and struck out one in a scoreless pitching debut), the offense sent 10 men to the plate and scored five runs on five hits, including home runs by Jose Gutierrez and Nate Scantlin, to make the final score a little closer.
Five Grand Junction pitchers combined to allow 19 hits, 15 of them by starter James Varela (3-4), who gave up 12 runs in six innings. The Rockies struck out six batters and walked only three, but GJ committed three errors to extend innings.
The Rockies had a dozen hits, with Kelvin Maldonado going 3 for 5. Tyler Sandoval, a Delta native and former Colorado Mesa catcher, hit his first home run of the season, a two-run shot in the second inning.