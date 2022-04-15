The Colorado Mesa baseball team started fast in its 11-5 victory over Regis on Thursday at Bergman Field.
The Mavericks (25-8, 12-5 RMAC) scored eight runs in the first inning to beat the Rangers (21-17, 14-7) for the 18th straight time.
Harrison Rodgers started off the bottom of the first inning with a walk and Chase Hamilton reached on an error. Regis starter Justin Kleinsurge then couldn’t find the strike zone, hitting Haydn McGeary to load the bases and then issuing three straight bases-loaded walks — to Caleb Farmer, Spencer Bramwell and Julian Boyd — to give Mesa a 3-0 lead.
With two outs, Johnny Carr hit a two-run single up the middle for a 5-0 lead. Batting for the second time in the inning, Rodgers hit his 10th home run of the season, a three-run shot to left field for an 8-0 lead.
The Rangers pulled within 8-4 by scoring three runs in the third inning and one in the fourth. Hamilton had an RBI double and Farmer had a sacrifice fly in the fifth to increase Mesa’s lead to 10-4. After Regis scored one run in the seventh inning, Carr collected his third RBI of the game — an RBI single — in the eighth.
Kannon Handy didn’t have his best command — the sophomore walked three, hit two batters and had five wild pitches — but he allowed only three earned runs in six innings to get the win. Josh Danyliw got the save, allowing one run on three hits in three innings.
Women’s Lacrosse
Melanie Evans had four goals and four assists to lead Colorado Mesa to a 17-10 victory over Fort Lewis in Alamosa.
After the Grizzlies took a 2-1 lead 3 1/2 minutes into the game, the Mavericks scored the next six goals to take a lead they would never relinquish.
Taylor Jakeman added four goals and one assist and Ali Bryant had a hat trick for Colorado Mesa (8-4, 7-1 RMAC). Carolina Ohngemach had two goals and an assist, Kiley Davis scored twice and Ashton Whittle and Brianna Anderson each had one goal.
Men’s Lacrosse
Trailing 4-1 nearly five minutes into the second quarter, CMU scored seven unanswered goals to defeat Quincy 8-4 in Quincy, Illinois.
James Steinke got the comeback started with a goal at 6:01 of the second quarter. Carson Schwark scored just before halftime to pull the Mavs to within 4-3 at halftime.
Schwark tied the score 2 1/2 minutes into the second half and Jed Brummet put Mesa up 5-4 less than 3 minutes later.
Schwark finished with three goals, Steinke had one goal and two assists and AJ Switzer and Trent Pernell each had one goal and one assist for the Mavericks (9-3.)
Beach Volleyball
At the AVCA Small College Championships in Tavares, Florida, Colorado Mesa won both of their pool matches, beating Catawba 5-0 and Wayne State 4-1.
Going 2-0 for the sixth-seeded Mavericks were Hahni Johnson and Savannah Spitzer (No. 1), Holly Schmidt and Macie Lachemann (No. 2), Ara Norwood and Sierra Hunt (No. 4) and Sabrina VanDeList and Tye Wedhorn (No. 5).
In addition to the team play, two pairs of Mavs were playing in the Pairs Challenge. Savannah Ott and Hailey Peters won both of their Pool 4 matches and Rianne Brown and Sydney Leffler won both of their Pool 6 matches.
Men’s Basketball
CMU coach Mike DeGeorge announced the signing of JP Shiers on Thursday, an incoming freshman from Mead High School.
Shiers, a 7-foot-1, 220-pound center, helped lead Mead High School to the state championship as a junior and finished his career as a two-time All-State, All-Region and All-Conference selection.
During his senior season, he averaged 15.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game and scored a season-high 25 points and pulled down 14 rebounds in his final high school game.“We are excited to have JP join the program. His height, length, and shot blocking instincts combined with his skill set are very unique for our level,” coach DeGeorge said in a release. “In addition, we have been very impressed with his continued development in his approach to the game. We think he will be a great addition to our culture and we look forward to seeing his continued growth.”
Track and Field
Three-time All-American Mica Jenrette broke her own school record in the heptathlon and likely booked a trip to this year’s NCAA Division II National Championships by scoring 4,982 points at the Bryan Clay Invitational on Wednesday and Thursday at Azusa Pacific.
Her mark easily surpassed the national meet provisional qualifying standard of 4,516 points and was an 81-point improvement over her former record of 4,901 points. Jenrette will rank as high as third on this year’s national performance lists pending other weekend meets from around the country.
Jenrette was competing in Section B and took 11th place overall out of 26 starters. She was the top Division II athlete in the section and finished higher than 10 Division I athletes.