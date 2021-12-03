Basketball is a game of runs, and the Fruita Monument High School boys team was the victim of a nasty one to start its first game, a 56-44 loss to Horizon in the Warrior Challenge on Thursday.
But despite an early 20-4 deficit to Horizon, the Wildcats showed hints of what happens when the team puts it all together.
“I’m proud of the guys. We cut it to single digits at one point, and this is something new for all of us. We’re learning the guys, they’re learning our system,” first-year coach Jake Higuera said. “I think these are things that can be ironed out as the season goes along.”
After trading early scores, Horizon went on a 20-2 run to close the first quarter.
The Fruita (0-1) offense looked rusty and Horizon (1-1) found its groove quickly. After the quarter break, the Wildcats looked more comfortable.
They dialed back forced jump shots and drove to the basket to get the Hawks’ post players in early foul trouble.
Senior Skylar Johnson muscled his way into the defense early to draw a pair of fouls. He sank all four of his free throws to help kickstart the scoring. Late in the second quarter, after a steal led to a 2-on-1 fast break for the Wildcats, Johnson hit a corner 3-pointer. Moments later, with the clock winding, Johnson hit a buzzer-beating 3 to close the gap to single digits.
“I think our intensity on defense changed between quarters. We were getting after the ball more, and had some steals which opened up the offense,” said Johnson, who finished with a team-high 18 points. “I think our communication as a group needs to be better, and we need to put together a full game. We had two quarters where we weren’t really there. I think if we fix that, we can win tomorrow.”
Like the offense, the defense improved after the difficult first quarter. In the second and fourth quarters combined, the Wildcats surrendered only 20 points.
Horizon slashed its way to the basket early, but the Wildcats tightened up in the paint, which led to missed shots, steals and a handful of emphatic blocks. And while the Hawks had more success when drifting to 3-point land, the Wildcats converged on ball handlers quickly.
Despite the noticeable improvements, the early deficit was too much to overcome.
“Our team played a lot better together in the second quarter, instead of playing all over the place. Then we came out slow in the third and I think we just found ourselves in too big of a hole to claw out of,” said senior Carson Hollingshead, who finished with 11 points. “I think we’ll get better. We’re a group of guys who have played together and we know how we play. Once we get going, no one can stop us.”
Grand Junction 47, Glenwood Springs 44: Seniors Dillon Chapman and Reese Skinner combined for 33 of the Tigers’ points (18 and 15, respectively) and helped kickstart a hot first quarter where they scored 14 points.
After the hot start, Grand Junction (1-0) scored only six points in the second quarter and led 20-19 at halftime.
But the team recollected itself and scored 27 points in the second half. In the third, they scored 14 and held the Demons to just nine.
Leading 34-30 early in the fourth quarter, the Tigers’ Jack Mottram hit an open 3-pointer from the top of the 3-point line — his only basket of the game — to give Grand Junction some breathing room.
The Tigers’ defense bent but never broke in the fourth quarter as Grand Junction held off an aggressive Glenwood Springs offense to secure the win.
Castle View 72, Central 49: Junior Braylen Scott scored a team-high 13 points for the Warriors (0-1) and bullied the defense up close. That opened up the floor and allowed Eric Marks to score 12 points of his own. Marks, a junior, drained three 3-pointers in the loss.
Five other Warriors scored, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a dominant offensive performance by the Sabercats (1-1), who had 10 players score and were buoyed by a 24-point performance by Sean Harris.
Centaurus 58, Palisade 42: Senior Donovan Maestas led Bulldogs (0-1) with 10 points. Fllow senior Paul Steinke added eight points of his own and junior Nicholas Campbell had seven, including Palisade's only 3-pointers of the game.
The Bulldogs hung in with the Warriors (2-0) to begin the game, but Centaurus' size and speed were too much to overcome. John Lewicki led a balanced scoring effort for the Warriors with 12 points.
Girls
Jillian Buck scored eight of her 16 points in the first quarter and Kylie Wells had seven of her 12 points in the first as Fruita Monument raced to 23-4 lead on its way to a 67-20 victory over San Juan, Utah.
In their season-opening game at the tournament in Uintah, Utah, the Wildcats (1-0) led 48-10 at halftime and 67-11 after the third quarter. Emily Richardson also scored in double figures for Fruita with 10 points as 10 players scored in the win.