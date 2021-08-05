American Legion Baseball
Big inning costly for Gene Taylor’s
A five-run sixth inning cost Gene Taylor’s American Legion baseball team the lead and the game Wednesday in the first round of the Mid-South Regional in Hastings, Nebraska.
Taylor’s led 3-0 through 4 1/2 innings, but Dubuque County, Iowa, scored seven unanswered runs to advance in the championship bracket with a 7-3 victory.
Ty Wytulka drove in one run in the first inning on a groundout and another in the third. Colton Romero reached on a catcher’s interference call to lead off the third inning and moved to third on Kaden Manchester’s double.
Jesse Gadd grounded out, scoring Romero, and Manchester came home when Wytulka singled to right.
Kade Bessert shut out Dubuque County until the fifth, when the Iowa club scored on a sacrifice fly and a passed ball. The five runs in the sixth all came with two out, with four straight singles and one error.
Gene Taylor’s, which managed only three hits and struck out nine times, plays an elimination game at 11:30 this morning against either Hastings or Washigton, Missouri.