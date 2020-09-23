TK Landes sent Jayme Shihady’s first pitch Tuesday over the center field fence.
To say the Fruita Monument pitcher responded is an understatement. She didn’t allow another hit to Grand Junction, a good-hitting team, and only four more base runners.
Her teammates put up plenty of offense in a 13-1, four-inning Southwestern League rout at Kronkright Park.
“Last weekend against Douglas County and Green Mountain, even though we lost, we turned it mentally,” Fruita coach Adam Diaz said. “They were having fun, playing at a high level, they were hitting the ball against great pitching, we got aggressive on the bags. To be honest, they started believing in themselves. It was really neat to see.”
Shihady struck out four and walked two in the game that took only about one hour.
After Fruita tied the game in the bottom of the first, the ’Cats (6-7, 4-2 SWL) erupted for 12 runs in the third inning. Their No. 9 hitter, Kamryn Von Burg, got it started with a double to the fence in center field.
Grand Junction center fielder Polly Senko had the ball tracked, but ran out of room, tumbling through the breakaway fence.
“Kam came out as the leadoff hitter that inning and boom, got us going with the double and they just fed off it,” Diaz said.
Fruita’s aggressive base running put pressure on the Tigers’ defense. If a pitch was in the dirt, they took off. If a ball was slightly bobbled, they challenged Grand Junction (6-7, 3-3) to make a play.
Mixing small-ball tactics with power hitting produced the dozen runs — Fruita put down three bunts in the inning, Brooke Bingham hit a two-run triple to the fence in right and Lauren Lee drilled a two-run home run to close the scoring.
“They were complementing each other and that’s what I really liked about it,” Diaz said. “They were picking each other up. Savannah (Hoisington) made that little blooper catch, comes running from deep in center field (to end the top of the third inning with the bases loaded) and makes that great catch. That was a huge out.”
Bingham drove in four runs and Lee had three RBI.
It’s going to be tough for the Wildcats to make the 16-team state tournament — Central has all but clinched the SWL title and an automatic berth, and Fruita’s RPI of 28 has them on the outside for an at-large bid.
“Especially with COVID, but it is what it is,” Diaz said. “We’ll ride the wave and see where the chips fall.”
Central vs. Montrose canceled: The Indians had arrived at Kronkright for their game against the No. 10 Warriors, but were instructed to return home for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing protocols. None of the players have tested positive, but some might have been exposed.
Under CHSAA rules, the game will not be made up, but Central coach Scott Else and the District 51 athletic directors are working to schedule additional games for the Warriors (7-3, 5-0), who could have clinched a tie for the SWL title Tuesday.
Fruita is scheduled to play at Montrose (0-5, 2-10) on Thursday, which will likely be canceled, and Central has a trip to Montrose next Tuesday that’s also in doubt.