One big inning Thursday was all it took to lift the Palisade High School softball team past Grand Junction at Kronkright Park.
The Bulldogs (4-1) scored 18 runs in the third inning to defeat the Tigers 19-0.
Melissa Carroll had three RBI — a sacrifice fly and two singles — and Jordan Bauer had three hits and two RBI in the big inning. Alicia Franco also had two hits in the inning, Mikayla Talbott had three RBI and Neisha McGinnett drove in a pair of runs in the inning.
Kiah Thompson had the only hit of the game for Grand Junction (1-7).
Golf
Fruita Monument freshman Ky Korte shot a 78 to lead the Wildcats to the team title at the Montezuma-Cortez Invitational at Conquistador Golf Course.
Korte finished second to the Panthers’ Thayer Plewe, who fired a 3-under-par 69 on his home course.
Korte was one stroke ahead of teammate Kade Hayward, who tied for third with a 79. The Wildcats’ Dillon Jones was another shot back with an 80.
Jack Kaul paced Grand Junction with an 83 and Landon Scarbrough shot an 84 for Grand Junction, which finished fifth at 256.
Soccer
Connor Liable made eight saves and Ryder Trimble had three saves in Fruita Monument's 2-0 loss at Golden. Liable, Harrison Matlock and Caleb Kyle all had shots for the Wildcats (0-3).
Volleyball
Fruita Monument (4-0) still hasn't lost a set this season after a 25-8, 25-11, 25-15 victory over Riverdale Ridge.