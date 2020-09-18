Seven was a good number Thursday for the Central High School softball team.
The Warriors (7-3, 5-0 Southwestern League) scored seven runs in the first and second innings on their way to a 15-0 victory over Fruita Monument at Kronkright Park.
Kolbi Key, Bailee Ritterbush and Mya Murdock all had two RBI in the first inning for Central and Kayla Coleman capped the second inning with a three-run home run.
Murdock and Myah Arrieta both had three RBI in the win.
Kennedy Vis allowed only three hits in four innings with five strikeouts.
Jacquelyn Temple had two of the three hits for Fruita Monument (5-5, 3-2 SWL)
Palisade 13, Delta 9: The Bulldogs (10-2) scored five runs in the second inning and eight runs in the fifth to beat the Panthers (5-3).
Melissa Carroll’s two-run single was the big hit in the second and Ember Hopkins and Carroll hit back-to-back two-run doubles to break open the game in the fifth.
Delta had eight extra-base hits in the loss.
Tennis
Fruita Monument No. 2 singles player Brandon Miller won the Class 5A Region 7 title to advance to the state tournament.