Cowley College (Kan.) pulled down the curtain Tuesday on Shelton State Community College’s stage performance at the 2021 Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
Cowley scored big early and late, taking advantage of 18 hits and 10 walks for a calculator-draining 24-14 victory over the Buccaneers.
The Tigers (47-9, 1-1 JUCO) sent 11 batters to the plate in the first inning, scoring six times with the benefit of four walks and RBI hits from Blake Robertson, Trey DeGarmo and leadoff hitter Bryce Madron.
Madron walked to open the game, and he scored Cowley’s first run.
He batted a second time in the first inning and drove in two runs with a single to right field for Cowley’s quick 6-0 lead.
The Tigers posted five more runs in the fourth inning and finished their offensive fireworks with six runs in the eighth inning, including back-to-back home runs by David Herring and Elijah Jackson.
“I thought we played a lot more relaxed (Tuesday),” Cowley coach Darren Burroughs said. “It was a great win … a lot of guys contributed. We had a lot of great at-bats up and down the lineup.” Cowley opened the JUCO World Series with a 12-4 loss to Central Arizona College.
“I’m proud of the approach we took and the tenacity we played with,” Burroughs said of the Tigers' discipline at the plate. “But I still think we can play better.”
Cowley catcher Gus Freeman, who drove in five runs with three hits against Shelton State, attributed the Tigers’ success to more than hits and runs.
“Our fans really kept us in this game,” Freeman said. “The energy we got from our fans was huge, right from the start. The fans, the whole game, were loud and energetic.”
With a throng of cheering Cowley supporters behind the first-base dugout, Freeman helped put the game out of reach with a two-run double in the eighth inning.
Madron also drove in five runs Tuesday with a single and two doubles.
Cowley third baseman Trey DeGarmo drove in three runs — two with bases-loaded walks.
“I just trusted our approach,” DeGarmo said of his patience at the plate. “I actually did (walk twice with the bases loaded) earlier this year against Johnson County, one of our league rivals.”
Janson Reeder of the Tigers, who will play at Wichita State next year, added three hits and three RBI as Cowley advances to today’s 3 p.m. elimination game against either San Jacinto College-North (Texas) or Central Arizona.
Shelton State (40-17, 1-2), coming off an emotionally draining 11-10 loss to San Jacinto in extra innings Monday, used five different pitchers against Cowley.
“I’m proud of our team,” said veteran Shelton State coach Bobby Sprowl. “We competed really well. We were always a threat (offensively) until the eighth inning.”
Garrett McMillan paced the Bucaneers’ offense with three hits, driving in four runs. He’s set to play at the University of Alabama next year.
Leadoff hitter Carson Clowers drove in two with a pair of hits and Walt Bailey also had two of Shelton State’s 17 hits.
Sprowl said the young Bucs’ pitchers struggled Tuesday but battled to the end.
“You can give up runs here, but you can’t give up big innings,” he said. “We gave up … four big innings.
Defensive miscues (four errors) also hurt, said Sprowl, who is in his 31st year as the Shelton State head coach.
“It’s always big to come out here (Grand Junction); it always helps your program,” said Sprowl, who added that he was most pleased with the improvement his players made through the course of the season.
“Even though this was a tough loss, this (JUCO World Series) is something these players always remember."