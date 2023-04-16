Two big innings lifted the Fruita Monument High School baseball team to a 14-9 comeback victory at Castle View on Saturday.
A three-run fifth inning put the Wildcats ahead 6-5 and an eight-run seventh pushed the lead to 14-7.
Fruita (11-2) outhit the Sabercats 15-11 and took advantage of six errors and nine walks to win for the fifth time in the past six games.
Carter Hines led the offensive attack for the Wildcats with three hits, three RBI and two runs scored. Parker Noah, Lucas Weaver, Mason Lopez and Dean Marsh all had two hits and Marsh and Weaver each collected two RBI.
Weaver improved to 6-0 on the season, allowing seven runs — two earned — on nine hits with one walk and four strikeouts in six innings. The junior has pitched at least five innings in each of his starts this season.
Grand Junction 10, Montrose 6: Trailing 6-4 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, the Tigers scored six runs to rally past the Red Hawks at Canyon View.
Brett Woytek started the inning with a single and Andrew Henderson followed with a single. Zyler Fazzi’s RBI double scored Woytek to pull the Tigers within 6-5. With one out, Colton Romero put Grand Junction (9-5, 1-1 Southwestern League) ahead for good with a two-run single.
Will Applegate followed with a single and Cameron Ochoa walked to load the bases. Ben Coleman’s sacrifice fly made it 8-6 Tigers and Jase Satterfield walked to reload the bases. Woytek’s second single of the inning, a two-run single to right, completed the scoring outburst.
Woytek, Applegate and Henderson all had three hits for Grand Junction, and Woytek added two RBI and three runs scored, Henderson had two runs scored and Applegate scored one run.
Landon Scarbrough had three RBI and Romero and Coleman each drove in two runs.
Ochoa earned the win with three scoreless innings in relief of Coleman. Ochoa didn’t allow a hit, walked one and struck out seven. Coleman allowed six runs, two earned, on seven hits with three walks and two strikeouts in four innings.
Durango 16, Central 2: A six-run first inning got the Demons off to a fast start and they added three runs in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings to split the weekend series with the Warriors.
Tanner Coddington was 3 for 4, including two home runs, and had five RBI to lead the Demons (8-6, 1-1), who outhit the Warriors 16-4 and had seven extra-base hits.
The loss was on the second for the Warriors (7-7, 1-1) in the past six games.
Track and Field
Central’s Daniel Baroumbaye continued his fantastic season by winning the discus at the 42-team Pomona Invitational on Saturday.
Baroumbaye, who entered with the best throw in Colorado — 182 feet, 2 inches — increased that to 187-11.5 to win by almost 20 feet. The senior also finished second in the shot put with a toss of 55-11.
Shalom Trowbridge finished second in the 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes 24.57 seconds and the 4x800 relay team finished fourth. Cooper VanMauer was fifth in the pole vault with a height of 12-4.
For the girls, the 4x800 relay team finished ninth and Cheyanne Hoffman was 14th in the discus with a toss of 92-8.
Boys Swimming
The District 51 Griffins competed in a three-team meet at the El Pomar Natatorium on Saturday.
Nick Silzell finished second in the 1-meter dive with a score of 344.6.
Ethan Burkes had a pair of third-place finishes. He completed the 500-yard freestyle in 5 minutes, 47 seconds. Burkes, Noah Pudlewski, Davis Sleigh and Luke Hall finished the 400 freestyle relay in 3:54.95.
Pudlewski touched the wall in the 100 butterfly in 1:03.29.
The Griffins finished third behind Montrose and Glenwood Springs.
Girls Tennis
Central won six of the seven matches in straight sets in a 6- victory over Bear Creek at Canyon View.
In those six wins, the Warriors only lost two games and won four of the matches 6-0, 6-0.
Grand Junction 7, Bear Creek 0: The Tigers won all but one match in straight sets with only No. 1 singles player Emma Thompson needing three sets.
The No. 3 doubles team of Amara Munkhtogoo and Maddie Stites won 6-1, 6-0 and No. singles player Bethany Kearl and the No. 1 doubles team of Elle DeHerrera and Harper King both won 6-1, 6-1.
Girls Lacrosse
Myka Neville and Emma Diaz each scored two goals, but Grand Junction lost to Horizon 8-7.
Caitlyn Wesolowski, Morgan DeGeorge, Madi DeGeorge and Caley Shifflet all scored one goal for the Tigers (4-5), who lost their third straight.
Girls Soccer
Mason Rowland scored three goals to lead Durango to a 10-0 victory over Grand Junction at Canyon View.