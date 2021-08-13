The Grand Junction Rockies used a 15-hit attack Friday night to rout the Rocky Mountain Vibes 12-0 at UC Health Park in Colorado Springs.
The Rockies (39-32, 13-11 second half) used a pair of big innings, a four-run fifth and a six-run seventh, to win their third straight game. In the fourth inning, Rolando Martinez had the big hit, a bases-loaded, two-run single. Jose Gutierrez and Alexis Monge also had RBI singles in the inning.
Josh Elvir highlighted the seventh inning with a bases-clearing triple, one of only three extra-base hits for the Rockies in the win. Nate Scanlin added a two-run single in the inning and Gutierrez capped the outburst with an RBI double.
The other extra-base hit for Grand Junction was Vinny Esposito's team-high 18th home run, a solo shot in the first inning. Every player in the lineup scored at least one run in the rout.
Cade Crader was the beneficiary of the offensive explosion by the Rockies, turning in his best start of the season. He allowed only four hits, walked one and struck out five in seven shutout innings.