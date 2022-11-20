DELTA — Party like it’s 2019.
The Delta High School football team is headed back to the Class 2A state championship game.
Delta put the kibosh on The Classical Academy and its potent offense Saturday in a 24-17 semifinal win at Panther Stadium.
The Panthers’ stingy defense held the Titans to about 34 points fewer than their season scoring average thanks to clutch situational football. No. 1 Delta (12-0) is in the state title game for the fourth time in school history and for the first time since 2019.
“I thought we were able to make big plays when we needed to, we got up early — which was important — and they battled back because they got great character and they’re a great team,” said Delta coach Ben Johnson. “But our guys battled hard and that’s what it takes.”
Delta did just enough on offense in the win, scoring more points on the TCA defense than anyone else this season. On the opening drive, the Panthers matriculated their way down the field and capped it off when sophomore quarterback Ty Reed whipped a pass to Gavin Brewer for a 39-yard touchdown.
That was the first of three touchdown passes on the day from Reed — all longer than 20 yards.
Reed missed most of the regular season with an injury before returning in the final week. He had a limited workload in Delta’s quarterfinal win over Alamosa last week but let it loose on Saturday. He completed 6 of 13 passes for 136 yards and the three touchdowns. He threw an interception in the fourth quarter trying to hit Brewer on the slant and Reed also ran once for 10 yards.
Reed’s second touchdown came in the second quarter after a Jose Olivas 29-yard field goal gave Delta a 10-7 lead. Reed faked a handoff to running back Esai Carrillo and rolled out right. He then turned and threw back to Carrillo, who rumbled 57 yards to give Delta a 17-7 lead.
The Titans (10-2) had a reputation for a bullish defense but the unit struggled to hit Reed. TCA had no sacks on Saturday after it averaged more than two per game through its first 11 contests.
“I love having an O-Line like mine because they keep me up and let us do our thing,” Reed said.
The third touchdown pass came early in the fourth quarter after neither team scored in the third.
Delta opened the scoring drive on its 24-yard line and had a third and 10 after its first two plays netted nothing. Reed handed off to Carrillo on a draw play, and Carrillo worked his way outside toward the sideline for a 51 yard gain. After a 4-yard run from Konner Workman, Reed rainbowed a pass to Brewer in the right side of the end zone for the touchdown.
Brewer had 92 yards on four catches with a pair of scores.
“Me and Ty just got that connection from all that extra work we’ve put in,” Brewer said. “The time before that, I ran the slant and it was jumped. So this time, I instead ran behind (the cornerback) and got the touchdown.”
Down 24-7, the Titans’ offense finally flipped a switch. They ran a no-huddle offense to keep the Panthers from making substitutions. TCA mostly ran the ball with Ethan Aragundi — who had 180 yards on 31 carries — and sprinkled in some passes. Quarterback Andrew Brown scored on a 15-yard keeper for his second score of the day to trim Delta’s lead to 10 points.
After getting a defensive stop, TCA again drove downfield. By that point, the Panthers were winded and hurt. Workman, whom Johnson referred to as the “heart and soul” of the team, was roughed up on one of the final plays. With dirt-stained white pants and torn athletic tape falling off of his arms, he winced in pain as he was given water during a timeout.
“There was no way I was coming out. They were all playing through injuries for me, you get dinged up and tired. But whoever plays through the tiredness wins,” Workman said. “What we needed to do to slow them down was that everyone needed to stay in their spots. There was a bit where we were chasing them down but once we slowed down and made those tackles, it finally worked. If you try to do too much, the offense is going to find your lane and run for 40 yards. It happened to us a couple of times.”
The Titans’ drive stalled at the Delta 38. Unlike most schools in Colorado, TCA has a tradition of kickers with strong legs. The program produced Daniel Carlson, the kicker for the Las Vegas Raiders. Evan Lapoure split the uprights from 46 yards out to make it a 7-point game.
The Titans had one more shot and quickly drove to the Delta 29. On the final play, with 3.9 seconds left, Brown took the snap from the shotgun but the pocket collapsed on him and clinched the win for the Panthers.
Now, the only team standing between Delta and its first title in 62 years is 2A juggernaut Eaton (11-1). The No. 2 Reds are the two-time defending champs and crushed No. 11 Montezuma-Cortez 47-8 on Saturday. The Reds and Panthers will square off at 6 p.m. on Nov. 26 at the Thunderbowl in Pueblo.
“Like the 2019 team, this team can run and throw the ball well. The balance really helps now and the kids executed when they needed to execute,” Johnson said. “We got a week to think about this and get ready for more playoff football after Thanksgiving.”