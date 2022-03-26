Daniel Baroumbaye is built like a linebacker, but you’ll never see him tackling kids on the gridiron because he doesn’t have a mean bone in his body.
Instead, you’ll find him at sprawling track meets hurling 12-pound shot puts and throwing the discus for Central High School. And few Western Slope athletes have shown as much growth in either event than Baroumbaye.
“I’ve been improving since all of last year and I’m really happy about all of the progress I’ve made,” Baroumbaye said. “Last meet at Rifle, I hit 44 (feet) 5 (inches) in the shot put and it clicked with me with what I needed my technique to be.”
Baroumbaye, a junior, isn’t a sports guy. He doesn’t fill his schedule with seasonal competitions to showcase his physical talents. Instead, he prefers to hang out with friends, is in the marching band and watches anime such as Bleach and Douluo Dalu.
Yet track and field, specifically the shot put and discus, clicked with him
He got into the sports because of his brother Kelita, who competes on the track and field team at Western Colorado University. He initially did discus, high jump and long jump in the eighth grade. He didn’t compete in track his freshman year because of COVID, and then joined the Warriors last season.
The sport was a bit of a learning curve for Baroumbaye, partly because the concept of spinning while holding a 12-pound ball seemed odd to him.
After watching the Olympics and professional shot putters and discus throwers, he realized that he wanted to be great at the events.
“I can physically see myself improving all the time and I love that satisfaction of knowing that I’m getting better,” Baroumbaye said. “That makes me excited for what I can accomplish. Like, I watch guys like (Olympic shot putter) Ryan Crouser hit 200 and that’s my mark, that’s my goal.”
After his first season, Baroumbaye decided to work on his strength. He hit the gym over the summer and then joined a weight training class with several football players.
His dedication to improving in the throws caught the eyes of his coaches.
“He’s a beast. Once he started hitting the weight room, that drove his progress more than anything. Before he would be in the weight room every now and then but in the past year he’s been there a lot more consistently,” said Chris Moralez, a coach for Central.
“He approaches everything with a really good attitude. He’s happy all the time. Whenever you ask him to do something he just says, ‘Yes sir.’ He’s happy-go-lucky and enthusiastic, and I’ve never heard him say something negative about anyone.”
But shot put and discus aren’t just about strength. Baroumbaye has also been adjusting his technique in practice. He focused on footwork drills that improved his hips and legwork to give himself a solid center of gravity in the shot.
The footwork drills paid off in the discus as well, and Baroumbaye has been focusing on releasing the discus from his index finger.
Baroumbaye’s dedication is paying dividends early this season.
His distance of 44-5 in the shot put at the Rifle Invite on March 19 was the best of all 75 finishers and nearly two feet farther than second place. He finished second in the discus with a best mark of 139-10.
Baroumbaye had another strong outing on the first day of the Warrior Classic at Stocker Stadium on Friday.
In the discus, he threw an even 150 feet, which was the best of any of Friday’s participants and is the fourth-best mark in Colorado this spring, according to athletic.net.
“I just found that this was something I wanted to be good at and could be good at,” Baroumbaye said with his infectious smirk. “My goal, of course, is to make the Olympics.”