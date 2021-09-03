Colorado Mesa's men's soccer team scored three goals in the final 11 minutes Thursday night for a 3-0 victory over Texas-Permian Basin at Maverick Field in the CMU Kickoff Weekend.
Isa Trujillo finally broke a scoreless tie when he took a feed from Ethan Anderson at the 79:22 mark. Less than two minutes later, Alec Fronapfel gathered a pass from John Roberts for a 2-0 lead.
That goal came about 45 seconds after Raymond Jackson's shot was saved by Permian Basin's Alfonso Aragon.
Joey Joiner made it 3-0 in the 87th minute, with Chris Boyd getting the assist.
Nine of CMU's 10 shots were on goal, with the Falcons putting five of 11 on net. Redshirt junior keeper Connor Durant, making his first start, recorded his first shutout, making five saves.
The Mavericks play Texas A&M International on Saturday night. Montana State-Billings edged TAMIU 3-2 in overtime earlier Thursday.