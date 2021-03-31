Four second-half goals Tuesday lifted the Fruita Monument boys soccer team to a 5-1 victory over Central at Canyon View Park.
After Fletcher Lippert gave the Wildcats a 1-0 lead, Mario Viveros scored Central’s first-half goal and the teams entered halftime tied at 1-1.
The second half was all Fruita, with Keegan Gibson, Landon Phillips, Nicholas Fedderson and Caleb Kyle scoring goals to give the Wildcats (1-4-1, 1-2-1 Southwestern League) their first victory of the season. Central fell to 0-6, 0-4 in league play.
Luke Wender made five saves for the Wildcats.
Roaring Fork 2, Palisade 0: The Rams scored a pair of first-half goals off a well-placed corner kick and a cross, but after that, the Bulldogs’ defense, led by Trustyn Miller, clamped down.
Enrique Clemente made eight saves in the second half to give Palisade (3-1-1, 2-1 Western Slope League) a chance, but the Bulldogs couldn’t connect.
Volleyball
Ella Steele served four of her match-high six aces in the fifth set to help Palisade hold off Cedaredge 25-21, 25-27, 25-12, 23-25, 15-4.
Steele also had 23 assists for the Bulldogs (4-1), with Kendyl MacAskill recording 31 kills, 21 assists, 18 digs and four solo and three block assists. Ella Yanowich added 14 kills and Caylee Chutka had 20 digs.
Fruita Monument and Durango slugged it out for five sets, with the Demons coming away with a 25-19, 25-17, 18-25, 27-29, 15-11 victory. Durango is 3-0 overall and in Southwestern League play.
Hayden Murray had 21 kills and Jillian Buck 10 for the Wildcats (1-2, 0-1 SWL). Kylie Williams had 22 assists and Chloe Hagee and Brady Thomason had four blocks each.
Alex Wagner had six kills and Veronica Altop four, but Central lost 25-16, 25-21, 25-15 at Delta. Keylee Reynolds added three kills and one ace, and Kamryn Monroe had 10 assists and Bailee Ritterbush nine for the Warriors ( 3-4).
Montrose improved to 4-1 (2-1 SWL) with a 25-16, 25-9, 25-14 victory at Grand Junction (0-6, 0-1 SWL).