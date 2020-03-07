Sophie Anderson quietly goes about her business for the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team, playing stout defense and taking the shot when she’s open.
All that changed less than two minutes into Friday night’s RMAC semifinal game at Brownson Arena.
Kylyn Rigsby picked up her second foul only 1:36 into the game and spent the rest of the first half on the bench.
That meant Anderson was tasked with guarding RMAC player of the year Denali Pinto, and someone also needed to pick up some of the scoring slack for Rigsby.
“It was in the scouting report to not foul,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said after the Mavericks’ 59-47 victory. “They were calling it really tight right at the beginning. I really felt like Sophie inspired everybody else to get after it, too. She plays great defense, now shots are falling, her whole game, not just her defense picked up, but she played 38 minutes and did a phenomenal job.
“I was wondering, do we get her out of there (for a breather), but no, keep her in, she’s doing a great job. I’m happy for everybody. It’s a great team win; they’ve worked so hard to get to this point and now we’ve got one more step.”
Not only did Anderson put the clamps on Pinto, she scored a career-high 15 points.
“All week we knew the scout and knew what we wanted to do, we really didn’t want her to catch the ball, wanted to keep the ball out of her hands and limit the amount of time she had with it,” Anderson said. “That was my goal, just not let her have it.”
And the offense?
“They left me really open, so I got some good looks,” she said.
Colorado Mesa plays Westminster, which defeated Dixie State 65-53, at 6 tonight for the RMAC Tournament championship. The Mavs got there doing what they’ve done all season — playing exceptional defense. Mines, the top-scoring team in the RMAC, shot only 25% from the field.
“They were just more intense (in the third quarter). Obviously they made it hard to catch, we had a hard time running sets and setting screens, but that third quarter they kind of smothered us on some things we were trying to run to the basket,” Mines coach Brittany Simpson said. “They were leaving people to get to the ball and we couldn’t make any adjustments to that.”
CMU (25-5) went on a 23-6 scoring spree in the third quarter, including an 11-0 opening run. That broke open a 26-23 game at the half and gave the Mavericks a 20-point cushion entering the final 10 minutes.
Anderson, who didn’t switch off Pinto even when Rigsby returned in the third quarter, scored 10 of her points in the second half. Pinto, who averaged 20.4 points a game, finished with eight.
“I’ve been seeing that all season, teams denying me,” Pinto said. “Mesa definitely does a good job not letting me have the ball, but my teammates were setting good screens, so that was helpful. Definitely props to Mesa to being super aggressive.”
Wagner said the Mavericks didn’t make many adjustments at halftime — except one.
“There was one adjustment we made, we let them hit six wide-open 3-pointers in the first half and that was one things we talked about, the shots they’re getting, they’re wide open and we were kind of helping too much,” Wagner said.
It didn’t take Rigsby long to get into the flow, hitting a driving layup to open the third-quarter scoring and then knocking down a 3-pointer coming off a screen.
Anderson followed with a step-through jumper in the paint and drew a foul, with her three-point play putting CMU up 34-23.
Mines (19-10) went 1 for 13 in the third quarter and didn’t make a field goal until 1:30 remained.
Rigsby scored 12 points, all in the second half and Daniella Turner led the Mavs with 17 points in the extremely physical game. Players were hitting the floor after hard fouls, and numerous illegal screens and offensive fouls were called.
“Once March hits everybody steps their game up and it’s going to get a lot rougher,” Turner said. “We just have to be the tougher team. That was one thing Coach said before, tougher teams are going to be the ones that win most of the games. That’s what we wanted to do, be tough out there.”
Westminster 65, Dixie State 53: Kaitlin Toluono led four Griffins in double figures with 18 points to advance to tonight’s title game. Mariah Martin scored 15 and Sarah McGinley and Hunter Krebs each had 13.
Westminster’s 22-12 first quarter allowed the Griffins (24-6) to take control and they built an 18-point lead in the third quarter before Dixie tried to rally. Madi Loftus had 19 points and Ali Franks 18 for the Trailblazers (18-12) in their final game in Division II.