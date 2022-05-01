Brandon Bingaman sincerely apologizes if you left him a congratulatory message last week and he hasn’t gotten back to you.
“It’s been kind of surreal how many people have reached out to say congratulations,” the former Montrose and Colorado Mesa golfer said Sunday, a few days after qualifying for the PGA Championship by tying for 11th place in the PGA Professional Championship in Austin, Texas. “I haven’t caught up on emails. Today I finished with text messages. I’m working on it.”
Just like he’s working on his game in preparation for his first major championship tournament, and working at his day job as an assistant professional at Bent Tree Country Club in Dallas.
Sunday, for example, he was working Bent Tree’s member-member tournament, and getting plenty of pats on the back for his 1-under-par 216 total to make the “Team of 20” club professionals to qualify for the PGA, which is May 16-22 at Southern Hills in Tulsa.
Bingaman, who will turn 32 the week after the PGA Championship, played in the national qualifier for the second time, and although he’d like to throw out his third-round 78, he opened with a 65 and finished with a 5-under 66 to make the field.
“You know what, the beginning of the third round was probably my best ball-striking to that point in the tournament,” he said. “I made a couple of not even bad swings, just kind of loose. You catch some bad breaks and put yourself in positions where it’s hard to get out of, and two holes kind of added up really quick. The rest of the round I actually hit it pretty dang good. I just didn’t get a couple of birdie putts that I probably needed to hole, and two bad holes.”
It was one of those golf moments when he had to regain his composure after one double and two triple bogeys.
“I came into that tournament trying to compete to win it and it felt like I just threw a grenade on my tournament in general,” he said. “Going into the last round, I was like, you know, I’ve done it before, I know I can be out here, I can compete and just kind of got it rolling and again. Wasn’t worried about the top 20, I was just looking to hit my lines, commit to each shot and make as many birdies as I possibly could and the rest will take care of itself.”
Playing in the Texas wind, especially in the final round, Bingaman did what he set out to do, carding four birdies on the front nine and finishing with an eagle-3 on 18 for his 66 and spot in the PGA Championship.
“I was honestly kind of surprised, and don’t get me wrong, the wind in that final round was absolutely brutal,” Bingaman said. “It kind of exemplified my round even more, but I was surprised at how many guys kind of came backwards, but I think that comes into play, especially in that kind of scenario (with the wind adding to the qualifying pressure).”
After working as an assistant pro at his home course, The Bridges, in Montrose, Bingaman was hired at Bent Tree a little more than four years ago. Living in Dallas affords him the best of both worlds, the chance to teach the game and the chance to play the game.
“I’m working a ton, playing a ton. Daniel Coughlin, my director of golf, is really supportive,” Bingaman said. “I’ve grown not only as a player, but just as a PGA Professional. Teaching 1,000% more, just the knowledge around the game here is really, really good. Texas is one of the golf meccas of the United States so it just fit really well with what I wanted to do, what I wanted to pursue in my career. It still gave me the opportunity to pursue my passion, which has always been playing.”
Like most young golf professionals, he plays in as many open and PGA qualifying tournaments as his schedule allows. Next week he’ll play in the Monday qualifier for the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, aiming to make the tournament field.
In between tournaments and work is getting some much-needed rest and continuing to fine-tune his game so he’s ready for the big stage. He’s never consistently worked with a swing coach or golf coach, but did have a session with Corey Lundberg, a highly regarded teacher at Altus Performance in Dallas.
“I’ve never had someone that I’ve consistently seen about the golf swing. That goes for my entire career. I’ve always been very self-reliant and kind of stubborn in that way,” he said. “It’s like if I can’t figure it out … I want to figure it out. I did go see Corey Lundberg a couple of moths ago just to see what a high-level teacher would say and kind of suggest.
“It was very reassuring because it was a lot of the stuff that I already had in my head. It was more structured in a process of how to work, or how he would have me work on those, so it was really good. It was reassuring that my own golf knowledge kind of matched up with what a high-level teacher thought I needed to work on.”
He’s planning a trip to play Southern Hills before the tournament and has several courses in Dallas, including his own, that will help him prepare physically and mentally for what lies ahead.
“It’s definitely going to be different,” Bingaman said, “but at the end of the day, it’s still a golf tournament. You absolutely do have to approach the mental side, that’s absolutely a big, big part and something I’ve learned more and more every year I’ve played. Starting out as a freshman in college averaging 78 a round to 71 as a senior, just trying to get better at everything all the time. A big part of that is the mental game, but there’s a physical piece that makes the mental game a little easier sometimes.
“It also works in reverse, if you have a good mental approach, if you’re approaching things thinking-wise going into a round, it makes it easier to make better swings, better shots. At the end of the day, you’ve got to have both for golf. There were a couple of rounds last week where I didn’t have my best stuff but we’re getting around the golf course just using your head right.”
Part of his mental approach is going into the PGA Championship not wide-eyed, but focused on why he’s there.
“If you’re not competing to win, you probably shouldn’t be there,” Bingaman said. “If you’re in contention, you don’t have to worry about cuts. I’m going to go out and hit it one shot at a time and embrace the experience but at the end of the day, I’m playing to win. I’m competitive. I don’t want to just show up and have fun. I’m gonna go in with a mission.”