Justin Blanton, center, of Central finished second in the 100-meter dash at the state track championships in Lakewood in May. Blanton won the 200- and 400-meter titles and was selected to the All-State teams in both events.
Ali Mai/Special to The Daily Sentinel
Cedaredge High School’s Megan Jenkins finishes in first for the 4 x 400m 2A girls relay race during the Colorado State Track and Field Championships on Sunday.
The Colorado High School Activities Association unveiled the All-State track and field teams for girls and boys on Saturday.
Daniel Thomason was selected to the Class 5A team for the high jump. The Fruita Monument freshman won a state title in the event in May.
Central’s Justin Blanton made the 4A team for the 200 and 400 meter dashes after winning state titles in both events. Blanton missed out on the 4A Athlete of the Year to Longmont’s Connor McCormick, who won the 3,200 state title with a 4A record of 9 minutes, 3.83 seconds.
In 1A, De Beque’s Trevor Lewis (800) and Scottie Vines (high jump) both made the state teams after winning state titles in their respective events.
For girls, Cedaredge’s Kylee Terry was selected the 2A athlete of the year and Kirby Henderson was picked as the coach of the year.
Terry made the state team in the 100, 200, 400 and 4x400 events.
Her 4x400 teammates— Paige McGovern, Jessica Black and Megan Jenkins — also made the state team. Black was also selected for the 800 and 1,600, and Jenkins was selected for the 300 hurdles.
Making the girls 1A team was Nucla junior Lisa Sutherland in the 100 hurdles.