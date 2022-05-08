Athletes from Central, Fruita Monument and Grand Junction rose to the occasion at the Southwestern League championships in Durango over the weekend.
But none accomplished as much as Central’s Tristian Spence and Justin Blanton. Both were selected the SWL athletes of the year and etched their names in the lore of the league championships.
Spence easily won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11 minutes, 18.14 seconds for a meet record and nearly 30 seconds ahead of second place.
Blanton ran the 100 dash in 10.97 seconds and the 200 dash in 22.10 seconds, both meet records.
Central’s boys 4x800 relay team of Tyler Stogsdill, Jordan Leblow, Jackson Edwards and Shalom Trowbridge continued its success and won in 8:31.58.
Cooper VanMuerer placed third in the pole vault with a mark of 10 feet, 6 inches.
In the discus, Cash Walker and Daniel Baroumbaye placed third and fourth, respectively, and Owen Kieran was ninth.
In addition to Spence’s success, the Warriors’ girls had several other strong performances.
Jocelyn Olson finished fourth in the pole vault, and Cheyanne Hoffman (fourth) and Jaidalynne Ortiz (eighth) placed in the top 10 in the shot put.
For Fruita Monument, Gracie Lloyd won the high jump at 4-1 and, Ella Unrein placed third in the 3,200 in 11:55.03. Addison Eyre was seventh in the event and Reagan Geer wasn’t far behind at ninth.
In the long jump, Trinity Hafey landed in fourth place with a mark of 14-5.5. Kindal Ferrans finished 10th in the event.
Fruita’s 800 medley relay team of Ferrans, Hafey, Navaya Steele and Unrein finished second in 1:56.84 — only 0.15 seconds out of first place. Luka Knott toss of 29-10.25 in the shot put was good for finish fourth.
On the boys side, Connor Bonan-Hamada finished third in the triple jump at 40-2.5. Isaac Belnap and Alexander West finished sixth and seventh, respectively. Belnap finished seventh in the 200 and Garrett Gray finished fourth in the 100 and third in the 200.
Corbin Murray and Cooper Siegmund finished third and fourth, respectively, in the 110 hurdles. Booker Haptonstall threw the discus at 121-1 to finish seventh.
Grand Junction’s Miller Jones dominated the triple jump with a winning distance of 46-10.5. That was more than five feet farther than Anthony Perry, who finished second. Jones also won the 110 hurdles. Gavin Walsh and Perry finished eighth and ninth in the 100 dash.
Grand Junction also one of only two girls teams to compete in the 4x200 finals. That group of Sada Bond, Olivia Candland, Samantha Suplizio and Kylee Jones finished second behind Durango with a time of 1:55.98.
Amelia Moore’s long jump mark of 15-2.5 was good enough for second place. Polly Senko placed sixth in the long jump and Lily Lofland finished fifth in the shot put.
Palisade athletes bring home gold
Gabrielle Horton helped Palisade win two events at the Western Slope League championships this weekend in Rifle.
Horton finished first in the 100-meter dash in 2.34 seconds and teammate Kyra Birch was fifth. Horton also finished the third in the 300 hurdles.
Palisade’s 4x100 relay team of Ella Yanowich, Birch, Braeleigh MacAskill and Horton placed first in 51.06 seconds. The 4x200 relay team of Birch, Olivia Langner, Ruby Patch and Horton was second in 1:51.37.
Palisade also had a handful of top 10 finishers. Birch placed seventh in the 200, MacAskill finished sixth in the 400, Adisyn Pinnt finished eighth in the 800.
In the discus, Lauren Hardin (fourth) and Ashtyn Miller (fifth) finished in the top five. Yanowich placed third in the long jump at 16 feet, 2.5 inches.
On the boys side, Julio Rodriguez crossed the finish line in the 100 dash at 11.29 seconds, only 0.14 seconds behind first place. Rodriguez also finished third in the 200.
The 4x100 team of Kaleb Reed, Skylar Woods, Marcus Royster and Keden Everett finished fourth with a time of 47.86 seconds. The 4x200 team of Alan Higuera, Reed, Woods and Royster placed fifth with a time of 1:41.94. The 4x400 team of Everett, Jeffery Matthews, Zenon Reece and Rodriguez finished third with a mark of 3:42.96.
Reece and Matthews finished ninth and 10th in the 800, respectively. Andrew Kirschenmann (seventh) and Quinten Motter (eighth) finished in the top 10 in the 1600, as well.
In the shot put, Dawson David’s toss of 37 -3.25 was good for second. Christian Mullaney finished sixth in the high jump and ninth in the triple jump.
The Palisade boys finished sixth overall with 53.5 points, while the girls finished fourth with 87.