LAKEWOOD — It’s not as if Justin Blanton needed any extra motivation to defend his 400-meter dash title during the Colorado State Track and Field Championships on Sunday. But the little jolt didn’t hurt.
The Central High School senior finished second in the 100 by two one-hundredths of a second. The top five runners were all in a .08 window and it was so close that timed results weren’t immediately available. It was still a point of momentary frustration for Blanton.
“It happened the same way last year,” he said. “It’s something I know is my fault at that point. I need to get out of the blocks faster and I need to work on it more and more.”
Blanton finished second in the 100 last year, missing out on the gold medal by .04 to Riverdale Ridge sprinter Braylon Fenderson, who is now at Metro State.
Sunday, Blanton took that frustration of a missed opportunity out on the field in the 400, controlling the race from start to finish and clocked a 47.68, less than one second from the Class 4A meet record.
“Knowing I was defending that state title, that was bigger than any medal or placement for me,” Blanton said. “I feel like they know that’s my race now.”
Less than 90 minutes later, he was back on the track for his final individual sprint of the weekend. After a so-so start to the 200, Blanton dominated on the straightaway and finished in a time of 21.99. The sprinter said he was methodically attacking the corner, then his determined mentality took over.
“I was digging into that corner,” he said. “My foot was about to touch that line. I was trying to run the absolute shortest distance possible. As soon as I turned the corner, I was like, ‘I’m going to finish this and bring the win home.’ ”
Blanton also ran the anchor leg on the Warriors’ 4x400 relay team, where there was another extremely close finish.
Central’s group — which included Shalom Trowbridge, Tyler Stogsdill and Jordan Leblow — placed third, only two one-hundredths of a second behind Pueblo West.
Still, Blanton’s wins and a second-place finish in the discus from Daniel Baroumbaye were enough to lift the Central boys to fifth place in the Class 4A team standings.
Blanton, who plans to play football and run track for Colorado Mesa University next year, said the opportunity to compete for Central one last time was great.
“It means a lot,” he said. “Each of the past four years has brought something different. Freshman year taught me to be a leader. My sophomore year, I didn’t get to run track, which made me even hungrier for my junior year. I got my state title in my junior year and this year I wanted even more. I’m excited to bring this back to Central and I hope this motivates others to come out and do stuff like this.”
Baroumbaye showcased his potential in the discus. The junior had a best throw of 165 feet, 11 inches, nearly 16 feet out of first, but a full 4 feet ahead of third place.
Trowbridge placed 14th in the 1,600 in 4:26.12.
Jaidalynne Ortiz was the lone girl competing for the Warriors on Sunday and finished 10th in the discus.