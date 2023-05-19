Hopefully, a battle between warring pirates won’t ensue at the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
On Thursday, the Blinn College (Texas) Buccaneers joined the Shelton State Community College (Alabama) Bucs in the field for the JUCO World Series.
Blinn defeated Paris Junior College (Texas) 18-0 in the title game of the Mid-South District tournament in Carthage, Texas. It is the Buccaneers’ first appearance in Grand Junction since 2014.
Dusty Hart may be in his first year as the coach at Blinn, but he is familiar with Suplizio Field, having won a title in 2008 during his time at Grayson College (Texas).
The Appalachian District championship game between Andrew College (Georgia) and Chattanooga State Community College (Tennessee) was postponed until today because of an unplayable field in Cuthbert, Georgia.
In the Midwest District, Wabash Valley College (Illinois) remained undefeated in the tournament with a 3-2 victory over South Suburban College (Illinois). The Warriors will play South Suburban today for the championship after the Bulldogs beat Indian Hills Community College (Illinois) 8-7 in 10 innings.
The West District tournament began Thursday with Pima Community College (Arizona) beating McCook Community College (Nebraska) 9-8 in 10 innings in the first game in Beatrice, Nebraska. Andrew Stucky hit a walk-off home run to send the Aztecs into the semifinals. The second game featured Salt Lake Community College (Utah) playing host Southeast Community College (Nebraska).
The Plains District tournament in Wichita, Kansas, Fort Scott Community College stayed alive with a 10-2 victory over Seward County Community College. Kansas City Kansas Community College also staved off elimination with an 11-3 victory over Cloud County Community College.
On the winners’ side of the bracket, second-seeded Johnson County Community College beat third-seeded Butler Community College 12-10. Top-seeded Barton Community College played fourth-seeded Cowley College in the nightcap.
The South Central District tournament begins today in Neosho, Missouri, with Seminole State Community College (Oklahoma) taking on Delgado Community College (Louisiana) in the first game and host Crowder College (Missouri) in the second game.