Three-time Olympic BMX cyclist Connor Fields will be the keynote speaker at Colorado Mesa’s Grand Depart Dinner next month.

The annual dinner hosted by the CMU cycling team is Feb. 10 at the University Center Meyer Ballroom and is open to the public. Tickets are available at www.supportingcmu.com/events or by contacting Patric Rostel at prostel@coloradomesa.edu or at 970-248-1012. Tickets are $40 each or a table of six for $275.