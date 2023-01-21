RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 19: Connor Fields celebrates with his gold medal on the podium after winning the Men's BMX Final on day 14 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic BMX Centre on August 19, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Three-time Olympic BMX cyclist Connor Fields will be the keynote speaker at Colorado Mesa’s Grand Depart Dinner next month.
The annual dinner hosted by the CMU cycling team is Feb. 10 at the University Center Meyer Ballroom and is open to the public. Tickets are available at www.supportingcmu.com/events or by contacting Patric Rostel at prostel@coloradomesa.edu or at 970-248-1012. Tickets are $40 each or a table of six for $275.
In 2016, Fields became the first American to win an Olympic gold medal in BMX racing. In the 2021 Tokyo Games, he was the No. 1 seed but a bad crash in his semifinal race left him with multiple injuries, including four brain hemorrhages that were life-threatening. Surgery and extensive physical and cognitive rehabilitation was required for Fields to regain his vocabulary and motor skills.
He’s won two world championships and was the youngest rider to reach the podium in the BMX World Cup, when he was 17.
“Connor Fields is one of the greatest BMX racers of all time,” CMU cycling coach Brian Flaherty said in a release announcing Fields’ appearance. “Aside from his incredible accomplishments and winning the gold medal on the biggest stage, his story and battle through adversity is such a remarkable one. We’re very grateful he’s willing to make the trip to share it with our athletes and supporters in Grand Junction.”
CMU’s cycling team, in its 25th year, has two more national races in its quest for a third straight overall national championship. The Mavericks have won the first three disciplines in track, mountain bike and cyclo-cross. The BMX nationals are in March and the road nationals are in May.