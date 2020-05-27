Grand Valley BMX will go to block racing starting Saturday under Phase 2 of Mesa County’s reopening plan to control the number of people in attendance. The first day of racing starts at 9 a.m. at the track at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, according to information posted on the track’s website.
Each block will be given 30 minutes for registration and practice, with 45 minutes of racing, followed by a 15-minute break between blocks to allow people to exit the track.
Only one spectator or family member is allowed per participant, and spectators and racers are required to practice social distancing and wear face masks. All riders must bring their own helmets and bikes; the track will not provide loaner helmets.
Bleachers and grass areas at the track will be closed, and spectators are asked to bring their own seating and stay in the rock or concrete areas around the facility outside of the fence to allow for social distancing.
The track will not be open during the week for practice or racing until large groups are allowed. Practice runs will scheduled by age group on Sunday afternoons.
For racing and practice times and information on the new regulations Grand Valley BMX has put in place, go to the track’s website at grandvalleybmx.com.
Drag Racing
Western Colorado Dragway is awaiting the green light from Mesa County to race again.
The dragway is under the direction of the Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Department and must follow the COVID-19 guidelines of Mesa County.
As the county slowly reopens, large gatherings are still forbidden and sports venues are still closed.
Drivers, understandably, are antsy to get back on the track.
“They don’t understand why,” said Michael Yarbrough, one of the managers for the dragway. “It’s the crowd of people.”
Unlike NASCAR, which has lucrative sponsorships and television contracts that can sustain racing without spectators, not having fans in the stands isn’t a viable option for local racetracks.
“That’s our main income, is the spectators,” Yarbrough said.
The facility is prepped for the time racing can begin, with the track surface inspected and sealed after the 2019 season. Events in March, April and May have been canceled, including the first two points races of the season. Yarbrough is hoping three weekends in June, two of which are points races, can go as scheduled.
The dragway has events scheduled through September.
National Marbles Tournament
The annual event June 21-25 in Wildwood, New Jersey, has been canceled, but a virtual event is planned for the mibsters. This is only the second time in the nearly 100 years of the event the tournament has been canceled — the 1944 and 1945 tournaments were canceled during World War II.
Grand Junction has sent mibsters to the national tournament for more than 20 years, with Louie Lee winning the boys national championship in 2016.
Under normal circumstances, entrants must be a winner or runner-up in a local qualifying tournament but because most of those were also canceled, all kids ages 7-14 can enter the virtual event for free.
Tournament officials said prizes will be awarded during the virtual event, but no college scholarships will be awarded this year.
Sport Fencing
Because the Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Department has not opened indoor facilities, Grand Junction Sport Fencing has suspended its lessons and practices. The group also uses the auxiliary gym at Brownson Arena, and Colorado Mesa had not yet opened that facility.
Aaron Wall of Grand Junction Sport Fencing said the group is abiding by state and local regulations and waiting for facilities it uses to open again. In the meantime, the athletes are being encouraged to stay in shape and be prepared for classes to begin again.
Equestrian
The Grand Valley Dressage Society has a schooling show scheduled for June 6-7 at the Mesa County Fairgrounds.