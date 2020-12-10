The Boise Hawks baseball team announced Wednesday that it is joining the Pioneer League in 2021, giving the Grand Junction Rockies a new opponent.
Boise was previously in the Class A short-season Northwest League.
Major League Baseball recently restructured its minor league system from 160 official team affiliates to 120, with the Rockies and other Pioneer League teams among the casualties of the sport's shift.
On Nov. 30, the MLB announced that it had designated the Pioneer League as a "Partner League", meaning the league still has some backing from the majors but without the direct affiliations, meaning that Grand Junction is no longer a farm team for Colorado Rockies prospects.