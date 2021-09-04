In the pivotal back-and-forth Pioneer League South Division series, Boise gained the upper hand Friday night with a 5-1 victory over the Grand Junction Rockies.
The Hawks (45-45, 25-17 second half) have a two-game lead in the race for the second-half division title and a spot in the playoffs against Ogden with five games remaining for the Rockies (49-40, 23-19), who have the overall lead in the South Division, but need to win the second-half title to extend the season.
Grand Junction was limited to only four hits and scored its only run in the seventh inning. Austin Elder singled to lead off the inning and moved up on a passed ball. Alexis Monge grounded out, sending Elder to third, and he scored when Nate Scantlin grounded out.
Boise also had only four hits, but one of them was a two-run home run in the first inning by Alejandro Rivero. Two more scored in the fourth, one on an RBI double by Hidekel Gonzalez and another on a wild pitch by GJ starter Brett Matthews (5-5), who gave up four runs on three hits. He walked four and struck out seven.
Boise starter Matt Dallas (9-4) fanned a dozen Rockies in his six innings of work — Grand Junction struck out 15 times.
The teams have three more games remaining in the series, then the Rockies return to Suplizio Field for a doubleheader Wednesday against the Rocky Mountain Vibes to wrap up the regular season.