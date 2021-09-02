If the first game of the crucial Pioneer League South Division series between Grand Junction and Boise is any indication, the race for the second-half title will go down to the final out.
The Hawks rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning Wednesday night to tie the game 4-4 and send it to a knockout round. They won it on Wladimir Galindo's fourth swing of the home run derby when he drove the ball over the right-field wall.
Dondrei Hubbard had one fly ball reach the warning track but couldn't hit one out — hitters get 10 pitches or five swings — and Boise argued that Hubbard took six swings. After a discussion, home plate umpire Kelly Atkinson called Hubbard out, and Galindo went to the plate.
Boise took a 2-0 lead in the fourth, but the Rockies rallied for three in the sixth inning. Josh Elvir singled home Luke Roskam, who led off the inning with a double. Alexis Monge reached on an error to score Elvir, and a base hit by Rolando Martinez got Monge home with the go-ahead run.
Another double by Roskam, his 25th of the season, scored Vinny Esposito in the top of the ninth for a 4-2 lead, but Jason Dicochea singled off Michael Townsend with two runners on, driving in one run, with the tying run scoring when the ball got past Elvir in right field to tie the game.
With runners on the corners after an intentional walk, Greg White lifted a fly ball behind first base, with Roskam making an off-balance catch to prevent the winning run from scoring.
The victory gave Boise (44-44, 24-16 second half) a two-game lead for the second-half South Division title with seven games remaining in the regular season, five between the playoff contenders in Boise. The second-half winner faces Ogden in a best-of-three series to win the South Division.
Grand Junction (48-39, 22-18) had only five hits, with Roskam getting three, taking advantage of five Boise errors. Three Hawks pitchers combined to strike out 13 batters, and the Rockies left nine men on base.