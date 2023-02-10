The top-ranked Colorado Mesa women’s swim team continued to dominate at the RMAC Championships on Thursday, winning every event and strengthening their hold in a quest for a fifth straight title.
The Mavericks have 549 points with two days to go. Colorado School of Mines is a distant second with 312.
Lily Borgenheimer won her 17th RMAC championship in style — her fourth victory of the week — with a national-qualifying time of 4 minutes, 20.72 seconds in the 400-yard individual medley. Sophia Bains was second in 4:25.67, a B-cut time, with Amelia Kinnard fourth in a B time of 4:31.56.
Kyra Apodaca won her first conference title in record form, claiming women’s 1-meter diving title with an RMAC Championship record 479.75 points — Mesa’s Brittany Dixon scored 461.55 in 2019. Kenya Meyer was second with 458.80 points, both qualifying scores.
Kiara Borchardt opened the finals session with an RMAC title in the 100-yard butterfly, clocking a national provisional time of 55.27 seconds. Tori Bartusiak was third and Logan Anderson fourth, as the Mavs’ depth continued to rack up points.
Katerina Matoskova led a 1-2-3-4 sweep in the 200 freestyle, with all four Mavericks swimming B-cut times. Matoskova won it in 1:50.46, just ahead of Lauren White’s time of 1:50.51. Ada Qunell was third (1:50.58) and Olivia Hansson fourth (1:50.93). Ruby Bottai was sixth with an altitude-adjusted B time of 1:54.01.
The 400 medley relay team of Matoskova, Borgenheimer, Borchardt and Hansson wrapped up the night for the women with a conference meet record effort of 3:42.92.
The third-ranked men’s team won all but two events, with sophomore Dejan Urbanek defending his conference title in the 100 butterfly in a B-cut time of 48.01 seconds. Austin Lane was fourth in 49.43.
Ben Sampson continued his stellar week with the title in the men’s 400 IM, touching in 3:54.98, just off his AQ time of 3:50.23 in the TYR Invitational. Kyle Benjamin was third in a B-cut time of 3:59.19 and Aron Jonsson fifth in an altitude-adjusted B time of 4:03.36. It was Sampson’s 13th conference title and completed his sweep of the individual medley events.
Oklahoma Christian’s Victor Rosado ended the Mavs’ event winning streak by claiming the men’s 200 freestyle, with Matthew Lapierre was third, Jackson Moe fourth and Kuba Kiszczak fifth for the Mavericks, all with B-cut times.
Oklahoma Christian also won the men’s 400 medley relay in 3:12.65, with the Mavericks second in 3:13.44.
The Mavericks continue to lead the men’s meet with 477 points. Oklahoma Christian is second with 358.