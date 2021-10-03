Lily Borgenheimer won the women’s 200-yard breaststroke Saturday in the final day of the Intermountain Shootout at El Pomar Natatorium, one of three Division II national B-cut times the Mavericks achieved.
Borgenheimer’s time of 20.19 seconds has her in line for nationals, with Lauren White also getting a B-cut time of 2 minutes, 3.59 seconds in the 200-yard backstroke, taking second.
Dejan Urbanek, a freshman from Serbia, swam a B-cut time of 1:50.49 to place second in the 200 butterfly.
The meet was scored as duals among the teams, with the CMU men going 3-1, defeating Air Force 206-202, Adams State 342-47 and the CMU club team 337-36.
The women defeated Dixie State 277-123, their first win over a Division I program in more than four years, defeating CSU-Pueblo (335-67), Adams State (354-41) and CMU’s club team 345-32.
The men’s 200 medley relay team finished second, Mahmoud Elgayar was third in the 50 breaststroke (26.64) and Ben Sampson was third in the 200 individual medley in 1:54.93.
The women’s 400 free relay team placed third in 3:33.33.
In the men’s 3-meter diving, Josh Hamby scored 262.95 points to place fourth, with Tanner Belliston fifth with 255.15 points. Jolynn Harris was third in the women’s 1-meter diving, scoring 246.80 points, with Ali Lange fifth with 233.50 points.
Volleyball
It took two sets for the Mavericks to shake off Friday night’s loss to second-ranked Metro State, but they battled back to defeat Colorado Christian 20-25, 19-25, 25-10, 25-22, 15-11.
It was the second straight five-set match for the Mavericks (9-4, 4-2 RMAC), who hadn’t gone past four all season.
Tied 21-21 in the fourth set, CMU used back-to-back attack errors by the Cougars to nose ahead by two points, then gave one back before Haley Hahn recorded two straight kills to send the match to a fifth set.
Mesa jumped to a 4-1 lead, but the Cougars (6-8. 3-3) rallied to tie it at 9-9, but again, Hahn, who finished with 10 kills, scored, and a block by Hahn and Maranda Theleus put CMU up 13-10. After a point by Christian, Ara Woods got it to match point with a kill, and Sabrina VanDeList dumped the ball over on match point.
Schmidt and Sydney Leffer also had 10 kills each and Theleus had one solo and six block assists. Hahn was in on seven blocks and Kerstin Layman had 22 digs to lead CMU’s defense.