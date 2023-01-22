Lily Borgenheimer was a quadruple winner in individual events at the Air Force Winter Invite.
Saturday, Borgenheimer won the 400 individual medley in 4 minutes, 37.97 seconds and the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.72.
Friday night, Borgenheimer won the women's 200 yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 7.32 seconds, edging Colorado State's Erin Dawson by .04 seconds. Her second win came in the 200 breaststroke (2:17.99), well ahead of runner-up Sarah Cook of Seattle University (2:23.12). Maddi Moran was third in 2:25.34.
Ben Sampson won a pair of events, the men's 100 backstroke in a time of 48.90, the day after winning the 200 backstroke in 1:50.31, .50 seconds ahead of BYU's Diego Camacho. Sampson was second in the men's 200 IM in 1:53.61, behind BYU's Tama Tuitama (1:52.49). Jeremy Koch was third in the 200 backstroke (1:52.68) and Lane Austin fifth (1:55.51).
Borgenheimer and Sampson were the only event winners for CMU on Saturday. Kuba Kiszczak was second in the men's 200 free (1:41.96), with Simpson third, and both 400 free relay teams finished second.
Kyra Apodaca was third on the 1-meter diving board, scoring 255.20 points to qualify for nationals, and Isaiah Cheeks was fourth on the men's 3-meter board with 300.60 points.
The CMU men's team, ranked No. 3 in Division II, was second to BYU, scoring 468. The Cougars finished with 526 points. The women's team, ranked No. 1 in Division II, finished fourth, scoring 320.5 points (Air Force won with 468.5) in the meet that drew a Division I field other than the Mavericks.
TRACK & FIELD
Four Colorado Mesa athletes won events and turned in NCAA Division II provisional qualifying marks in the Western Colorado Open indoor track meet in Gunnison.
Kira MacGill won the mile by nearly 25 seconds, clocking a qualifying time of 5 minutes, 10.83 seconds. Adjusted for altitude, she could be as high as third in the nation (4:54.31).
Freshman Avry Kennison won the 60 meters in 7.75 seconds and was fifth in the 200 meters, with Mica Jenrette winning the 60-meter hurdles (9.13 seconds) after running a personal record time of 9.07 in the prelims. She was second in the high jump, setting a school record by clearing 5 feet, 4.5 inches.
Burnett won the 200 meters in 24.96 seconds, a provisional qualifying time and the top time in the RMAC this season (24.72 altitude adjusted).
On the men's side, Zayden Davis and Dayne Ortega set school records and Justin Thompson won two events.
Davis ran a provisional qualifing time of 8.02 seconds in the 60 hurdles and Ortega clocked a time of 49.37 seconds to win the 400 meters, also a provisional time. Thompson won the long jump with a best effort of 24-1.75, moving into the top 10 in the nation, and cleared 6-6.75 to win the high jump.
The Mavericks swept the top four places in the 60 meters, won by Sterling Brassfield in 6.84 seconds. Teo Casados was second, Jeremiah Reed third and Beau Thornton fourth, all running under seven seconds.
Mark Testa won the 3,000 meters in 9:08.88, nearly 14 seconds ahead of the field, and Hayden Riley won the shot put with a best distance of 50-9.5.
