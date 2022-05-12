Julian Boyd made the defensive play of the game in the top of the ninth inning Wednesday night.
Then he turned around and delivered the hit of the game in the bottom half in Colorado Mesa's 7-6 walk-off victory over CU-Colorado Springs in the first round of the RMAC Tournament.
Knotted at 6-6 with two out, the top-seeded Mavericks had the bases loaded. No one knows better than Chris Hanks what can happen in that situation.
“Even with two outs, there's a lot of possibilities,” he said. “Passed ball, balk, the catcher doesn't throw it back to the pitcher, base hit, hit batter. There's a lot of ways you can win.”
A slice past third base from a left-handed hitter isn't at the top of the list.
“You can't defend that,” Hanks said of Boyd's first-pitch bouncer past third that scored Haydn McGeary with the winning run. “The lefty pull-off down the line, 99-hopper. You don't defend the line against lefties.”
Boyd, who threw a runner out at the plate to end the top of the ninth to keep the Mavericks only one run behind, slapped Brock Weiss's slider past third and into the outfield. He chucked his helmet in the air as he rounded first and led the celebration sprint into the outfield, where he was tackled.
“The only thing on my mind was just compete for the team,” said Boyd, who delivered a pinch-hit RBI single in the Mavs' two-run eighth inning to get them within striking distance. “Everything we do is for the team, so I just wanted to compete hard for my teammates and let's put that (run) on the board and get the result.”
No-hit for three innings, the Mavericks kept hitting balls right to the Mountain Lions' defense, and UCCS kept finding holes, building a 6-3 lead through seven innings against Kannon Handy. McGeary drove a two-run home run through the wind in the fourth and Harrison Rodgers' ground-rule double in the sixth set up Caleb Farmer, who singled him home.
Still, UCCS (20-31), which plays Regis (27-23-1) in an elimination at 11 this morning, seemed in control behind Jonathan Cowles, who, despite giving up 12 hits in 7 1/3 innings, never let the Mavericks string anything together.
Until the eighth, that is.
McGeary, who finished 4 for 5, doubled to left to lead off the inning, and with one out, Conrad Villafuerte singled. Chase Hamilton followed with an RBI single to right and Jordan Stubbings followed with a base hit to center.
Hanks called on Boyd to pinch-hit for Matthew Turner, and Boyd scored Villafuerte on a base hit to center to cut the lead to 6-5. Harrison Rodgers made a bid to give the Mavericks (35-12) the lead, but his slicing line drive to center was run down by Walker Rumsey.
In the ninth, Cooper Vasquez, who came on in relief of Gage Edwards in the seventh, gave up a base hit to Zac Dammel with one out, then struck out Nate Heflebower. He walked Rumsey, and UCCS send Mason Pastorello in to run at second base, trying to score an insurance run.
Were it not for Boyd's arm, the Mountain Lions' move would have paid off. Macully Sehr poked a base hit over a leaping Rodgers at second base into right field and Boyd, the fastest guy on the team, raced to the ball and came up throwing.
Pastorello took a wide turn at third and Boyd's throw was right on the money, with Spencer Bramwell making the tag just up the third-base line.
“We put in a lot of work as outfielders as a collective with our throwing,” Boyd said. “So it was kind of just reaping the benefits of our work. You know, I've made that throe 100 times, maybe even more, just in practice.”
From behind Bramwell, Vasquez saw the play unfold and knew the Mavs were going to find a way to win and advance to today's quarterfinal game against CSU-Pueblo at 3 p.m.
“It's awesome, awesome,” Vasquez said. “We have Julian in right field with the cannon and I come to back up home plate and see him gun that guy out, it's a huge confidence boost.”
Vasquez struck out six of the 11 men he faced over the final 2 2/3 innings for the win. He was in the starting rotation for awhile, but seems to be more comfortable coming out of the bullpen.
“The last couple of weeks they put me in the pen and I loved it,” he said. “I don't know if it's a confidence thing or what, but I come out and just throw as hard as I can.”
Hanks had a couple of tough decisions in the final two innings once McGeary got on base, whether to put in a speedy runner or gamble that the two-time RMAC player of the year would get another at-bat.
With McGeary on second in the ninth inning as the winning run and Bramwell, the Mavs' catcher, behind him on first, staying out of a double play was crucial. Hanks also needed to decide when — or if — he wanted to get a speed guy on base for the winner.
He stuck with his big guys, and the Mountain Lions brought the outfielders in with Conrad Villafuerte at the plate. He sent a fly ball deep to center field that Rumsey made a terrific catch on, sprinting all the way to the warning track. The sacrifice fly scored Farmer to tie it, and when Stevenson Reynolds worked a two-out walk, Hanks felt pretty good with McGeary on third and Boyd at the plate.
“I believe (Boyd) has the highest batting average on the team with runners on,” Hanks said. “His junior college coach told us a little bit about that; they had him lead off half the year and they moved him down to the three or five hole in RBI pot because with runners on, he put the ball in play, doesn't do a lot of chasing. He's patient and obviously if you can get him running the bases, that's fun to watch.”
Boyd is used to coming off the bench in big situations and he's delivered time and time again.
“Coach always says when the game finds you, make sure it find you ready,” Boyd said. “Even when I'm on the bench, there's not too much playing around, it's staying locked in even when I am on the bench. I guess you can say it has been my role to come off the bench and like I said, it's just competing for my teammates.”