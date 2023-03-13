CMU Baseball
Colorado Mesa's Julian Boyd hit a walk-off two-run home run Sunday to lift the Mavericks to an 11-9 victory over Metro State in the first game of a doubleheader split at The Diamond.

 Scott Crabtree

Julian Boyd is one of the best two-out hitters the Colorado Mesa baseball team has ever had.

The senior right fielder has shown a knack for hitting in the clutch the past two seasons, and recently he’s gotten pretty good at hitting with fewer than two out.