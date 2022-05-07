For the eighth consecutive season, Colorado Mesa’s softball team has the RMAC’s top player.
Shortstop Ashley Bradford earned player of the year honors Friday, the eighth in a long line of players earning the elite honor (not including the 2020 season) after hitting .384 during the regular season.
Paige Adair earned pitcher of year honors for the second straight season after throwing a pair of no-hitters this season and compiling a 1.21 ERA during the regular season. She’s the first CMU pitcher to earn pitcher of the year honors twice.
Bradford, a redshirt junior from Tucson, hit 14 home runs, third in the conference and had an .801 slugging percentage, scoring 49 runs.
Adair, a senior from Aztec, New Mexico, allowed teams to hit only .130, and had 123 strikeouts, going 16-2 during the regular season despite missing a month with a knee injury. Her average of allowing just more than three hits per game is the best in Division II.
Bradford and Adair are two of six players to make the RMAC first team. Sophomore catcher Ally Distler, who led the conference with 17 home runs during the regular season and threw out 62.5% of would-be base stealers (10 of 16), made the first team after being a second-team pick last season.
Ellie Smith made the first team for the second consecutive season. The 2021 player of the year was 15-2 in the pitching circle with a 1.47 ERA and .203 opposing batting average. As the Mavs’ primary designated player, Smith 11 home runs, drove in 44 runs and hit .346.
Two local products also made the first team, freshman shortstop Myah Arrieta and Brandi Haller, a redshirt junior outfielder. Arrieta, a Central High School graduate, moved into the lineup midway through the first game of the season because of an injury, hit .387, second on CMU’s team and in the top 15 in the conference, with 18 extra-base hits and 33 RBI.
Haller, a Fruita Monument graduate, led the RMAC in slugging percentage at .861, hitting 13 home runs, including four in one doubleheader earlier this season.
Third baseman Nicole Christensen and right fielder Lauren Wedman made the second team. It’s the third straight all-conference honor for Wedman, a first-team All-American last season, who hit .378 this season. Christensen earned her second straight all-conference honor. The graduating third baseman hit .388 and hit 12 home runs for the Mavericks.