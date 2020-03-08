Her hairstyle — and hair color — might change two or three times during a season, but several things never change when it comes to Sydni Brandon.
The senior point guard for the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team will go full-tilt on the court, every minute, every game.
She’ll wear her emotions on her sleeve, whether that’s celebrating a big play or bemoaning a foul call.
She’ll want the ball in her hands in crunch time, hit late-game free throws, find the right shooter at the right time and she’ll double down on a post player or read the inbounds pass for a steal.
And the only number she cares about at the end of the day is the final score.
“If we win, we win and I don’t care if I have zero or 15 (points), it doesn’t matter,” Brandon said. “I just want to win, so if I have zero points and I chip in rebounds and assists and whatever, I’m doing what I wanted to do.”
She chuckles when fans tell her she needs to score more — Brandon scored a career-high 20 points earlier this season against Dixie State, but averages 6.9 points a game.
“I’m just going to do what I do to win. I do what I have to do and if that’s me giving up a layup for Dani to hit a 3 in the corner, that’s momentum,” said Brandon, who did that Tuesday night, firing a pass in transition to Daniella Turner late in the game for a crucial 3-pointer against Metro State. “When I feel I have to take it, I’m going to take it, but when I feel that’s the better shot, that’s what I’m going to do.”
After Saturday’s night’s RMAC Tournament championship game, Brandon, who transferred to CMU after playing at Fort Lewis in 2015-16, has more career rebounds (650) than points (628) and 231 more assists (382) than turnovers (151). She led the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio last season and is No. 6 this season (136 assists, 46 turnovers, a ratio of 2.95).
“She’s a stat-sheet stuffer,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said. “I was thinking about it (Wednesday), we don’t turn the ball over when the ball’s in her hands, she makes great decisions, has a high basketball IQ. There’s times she scores for us, too. That’s huge. She’ll hit a big 3 or goes to the free-throw line for us. She’s done it all the last couple of years for us.
“I don’t think people appreciate … they see the athleticism, but I don’t think they actually understand the impact. I think she’s the heart and soul of the team and she goes out and plays hard and the girls are right there after her. They want to play hard. It’s fun to see them rise to each other’s energy and she’s done that quite a bit for us.”
A year ago, Brandon was preparing to play her final college games, planning to give up her final year of eligibility. She was finishing up her degree and went through Senior Night with Karina Brandon, Jaylyn Duran and Kelli Van Tassel.
It didn’t take her long to change her mind and return, and enrolled in grad school this year. Why the change of plans?
“It was Ky, to be honest with you,” she said of junior guard Kylyn Rigsby. “I wasn’t ready to leave her yet. I’m still not ready to leave her; I could play five more years with her if I could.”
The two Western Slope products — Brandon was a standout at Grand Junction High School, Rigsby at Grand Valley — have become good friends, and feed off one another on the court.
“I don’t know if I said anything, but playing with Sydni is the best part,” Rigsby said. “Like Coach says, she’s our heart and soul and I love playing with her. When I was a freshman, just barely playing with her, I’ve always loved it. I think we just wanted to get a couple more games together. We’ve grown really close. Basketball is fun when you’re friends off the court, too. It’s a different kind of chemistry, a different bond. It’s really brought us close together. I’m just really glad and I got one more year with her.”
When Brandon hit a three-quarter-court shot last season in the RMAC tournament championship game, the first person to bear-hug her was Rigsby, who might have been more excited than the shooter. The Mavericks won the tournament title and Brandon, still stinging from being overlooked for the conference defensive player of the year, was the tournament MVP.
She wasn’t overlooked this year.
“I feel respected now, I guess you could say,” Brandon said. “I felt like last year it was a slap in the face, but honestly, it motivated me through the RMAC tournament and getting it (Tuesday) motivated me almost more this tournament.”
Even though she said she’d play another five years if she could, she’s not sure her body could hold up. Her right knee has been sore all season, she’s rolled her ankles more times than she can count and Tuesday she grabbed her calf in pain when it cramped up as she was driving to the basket.
“It’s been hard, all the conditioning and stuff, it’s hard, but it’s prepared me for the next step in my life,” she said. “I don’t think I’ll ever, as a coach or a ref, I’m not going to go through anything like that. I think I’m prepared (for her career) but I’m looking forward to them having fun in preseason next year and not me.”
Her style of play, attacking the paint even against bigger players, throwing her body onto the floor for loose balls and not shying away from contact, contributes to being sore after games — and the morning after — but it’s also endeared her to fans, who cheered her for the final time at Brownson Arena on Saturday. The Mavericks will likely be the No. 4 seed in the South Central Regional tournament when bids are announced today, and will play somewhere in Texas in the first round of the national playoffs.
“I think they like to see me hustle,” she said. “I think that’s pretty much what it is. I’m always running around diving and doing stuff like that and I think that’s what they like to see from me.”