Remember when Cam Newton backed away from a loose fumble during Super Bowl 50 and the entire football world slammed him for it? Newspaper columnists derided it as a business decision and a selfish play. Twitter memed it into oblivion. It’s up there with Mark Sanchez’s butt fumble and Dan Orlovsky rolling out of the end zone for a safety as the most embarrassing play by a quarterback.
What Teddy Bridgewater did on Sunday against the Jets when he pulled up from a tackle and let Darius Slay run back a fumble for a touchdown is just as worthy of scorn. It’s selfish and embarrassing. In a lot of ways, it’s worse than some of the plays already mentioned. At least in the case of Sanchez and Orlovsky, it was a poor play made in the heat of competition.
What Bridgewater did against the Eagles was calculated. It was a me-first decision that shows little regard for his teammates. That makes it so much more of a problem.
Tight end Eric Saubert laid out to try and make a play. Albert Okwuegbunam took a wild angle, but at least he’s trying. A bunch of big guys with no prayer of catching Slay were all in hot pursuit. Melvin Gordon was sprinting at full speed before he was shouldered down by a defender. And then there’s Bridgewater, making what could be generously classified as a half-hearted attempt.
Can you imagine John Elway not going all-out on a play like that? His teammates would’ve eaten him alive. Peyton Manning, who is maybe 1/64th the athlete that Bridgewater is, brought down Calais Campbell after a fumble. Perhaps most importantly here, Drew Lock would’ve made an effort. Lock is fighting for an NFL career, not a chance to pad his career completion percentage with another middling team.
In team sports, one of the quickest ways to lose the respect of your teammates is to show you’re not willing to put your body on the line in the same way as other guys. Bridgewater showed what he’s about last weekend.
In a just world, Bridgewater would be swapped for Lock during the bye week and the team would live and die with the gunslinger for the rest of the year. Players are already taking thinly veiled shots at coaches during interviews. This team is a few games from blowing up completely and Bridgewater’s supreme lack of effort made it worse.
But instead of condemning it and swapping out quarterbacks, coach Vic Fangio is going to ride his guy into unemployment. His response when asked about the play?
“I’d like to see Teddy at least make a play at the guy.”
Then he doubled down by saying Bridgewater will still be the starter.
I’d like to see Teddy at least make a play at the guy. I’d like to see Teddy throw beyond the sticks on third down once in a while. I’d like to see Teddy worry about something other than his completion percentage. I’d like to see Teddy do enough to get this team to the playoff when there’s plenty of talent on the roster.
But I’m not going to see Teddy do the things that I want. Teddy showed what his priorities are when he let Slay streak by without so much as a minimal effort. Teddy is about business and his next contract. Teddy is about padding that completion percentage and avoiding interceptions at all cost. Bridgewater isn’t about the Denver Broncos and winning games. Teddy is about Teddy. That’s for sure.
I’M NOT A BETTING MAN, BUT…
As we head into the bye week, let’s check in on some futures bets for the Broncos. Denver is currently at +10000 odds (bet $1 to win $100) to become Super Bowl champions, up +4000 from where they were at the beginning of the season.
If you think the Broncos will win the AFC West, that’s a +900 bet, behind both the Chiefs (-110) and Chargers (+160) but ahead of the Raiders (+1000). The over/under for regular-season wins has remained the same as it was to start the season at 8.5, but now the higher payout is for the over instead of the under.
Matt Meyer writes a weekly sports column for The Sentinel. He can be reached at jmattmeyer@outlook.com.