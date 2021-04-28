College Baseball
Day selected as RMAC Pitcher of the Week
Colorado Mesa University's Ryan Day was chosen as the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week for week 10, the conference announced Tuesday.
Day improved to 6-0 this season for the top-ranked Mavericks after a dominant performance on Saturday against New Mexico Highlands. In a complete-game three-hitter, Day struck out a career-best 15 batters.
College Softball
Ellie Smith honored by RMAC
Colorado Mesa's Ellie Smith was selected as the RMAC Player of the Week after her performance in the No. 17 Mavericks' sweep of Colorado Christian last weekend.
Smith was 9 for 15 with four home runs and 11 RBI as she increased her national lead in both RBI (62) and doubles (20).
College Men's Lacrosse
Mavericks sweep RMAC awards
Colorado Mesa's Jake Keyes and Cole Emmanuel were chosen as the RMAC Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively, on Monday.
Keyes scored four goals and added three assists in the Mavs' win over Adams State on Sunday. Keyes has scored four goals in consecutive games.
Emmanuel won 13 of 16 faceoffs against the Grizzlies and scooped up eight ground balls in helping Colorado Mesa control the pace of play.
Prep Girls Golf
Montrose wins Black Canyon Invitational
Montrose High School capitalized on its home-course advantage at Black Canyon Golf Course on Tuesday, beating Gunnison by one stroke to win the Black Canyon Invitational.
The Indians shot 280, finishing just ahead of Gunnison (281). Fruita Monument finished third (298), Grand Junction was fourth (343), Eagle Valley was fifth (347) and Palisade placed sixth (349).
Gunnison's Riley Murphy was the individual winner with a score of 87. Montrose's Grace DeJulio (89), Siera Mihavetz (95) and Savanah Piquette (96) were second, fourth and fifth, respectively.
Grand Junction's Samantha Balint was sixth at 97, followed by three Fruita Monument Wildcats: Cierra Noetzelmann (98), Kenda Abbott (99) and Bailey Loesch (101). Montrose's Giada Amundson rounded out the top 10 with a score of 102. Palisade's top finisher was Ally Seriani (109), who tied for 14th.