College Swimming & Diving
Mavs’ Borgenheimer wins 2 events
Lily Borgenheimer won two events on the second day of the women’s Air Force Duals, the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 56.21 seconds, and the 200 breaststroke (2:15.07) and the Mavericks won their 25th straight RMAC dual, defeating Colorado Mines 147-71.
Jolynn Harris won the 3-meter diving competition with 239.35 points. CMU lost to Air Force 123-101 and to Northern Colorado 133-91.
In the men’s triangular, CMU was second behind Air Force for the second straight day, scoring 248 points, with the Falcong finishing with 320. Mines was third with 182 points.
Austin Lane won the 200 backstroke (1:53.82), Torsten Rau the 500 free (4:45.76), Mahmoud Elgayar the 200 breaststroke (2:04.81) and Tanner Belliston won the 3-meter diving with 277.35 points.