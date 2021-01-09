College Swimming & Diving
CMU records broken
Colorado Mesa junior Lily Borgenheimer set a two school records and she and diver Jolynn Harris reached NCAA Division II national qualifying standards during the Air Force Duals on Friday.
The Mavericks defeated Colorado School of Mines 173-63, the women’s 24th consecutive RMAC dual victory.
The Mavericks lost to Air Force 142-100 and to Northern Colorado 127-114.
Borgenheimer, a transfer from Minnesota State, won the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke in “B”cut times. Her victory in the 200 IM in 2 minutes, 5 seconds, which converts to 2:03.40 with the altitude adjustment, broke the Briana Purkapile’s 2014 record of 2:03.43.
She won the 100 breast in 1:02.69 (1:02.54 altitude adjusted), to break Samantha White’s year-old record of 1:03.28.
Harris scored an NCAA qualifying 270.95 points to win the 1-meter diving event and won the 3-meter competition with a score of 262.80 points.
The Colorado Mesa men’s team finished second in the meet scored as a triangular, scoring 218 points to edge Colorado Mines by one point. Air Force won going away with 361.
Torsten Rau won the men’s 500-yard freestyle in 4:45.60 and was third in the 1,000 free (10:03.60).
Tanner Belliston scored 272.63 points to win the 3-meter diving title and was second on the 1-meter board with 217.80 points.