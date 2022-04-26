College Baseball
Bramwell earns academic honors
Colorado Mesa senior catcher/third baseman Spencer Bramwell was selected the RMAC baseball Academic Player of the Year on Monday.
Bramwell, who is hitting .372 with 12 doubles, 17 home runs and 47 RBI on the field, has a 3.606 GPA in health fitness promotion. He’s a three-time conference all-academic selection and was on the CoSIDA Academic All-America team in 2020 and the Academic All-District team n 2021.
Second baseman Harrison Rodgers also made the RMAC All-Academic first team with a 3.886 GPA in sport management, along with redshirt junior pitcher Blake Rohm, who has a 4.0 GPA in business economics.
Players must have a 3.30 GPA, have completed two semesters of school and be using a year of eligibility to be recognized on the academic team.
Eleven more players made the honor roll: Max Berni (3.325, business administration), Ryan Day (3.455, exercise science), Ethan Ezor (3.644, business administration), Jared Hanks (3.531, sport management), Isaac Hayen (3.915, exercise science), Austin Lorenz (3.710, biology), Kian Manmano (3.411, sport management), Cade Nicol (3.543, criminal justice), Jax Nourse (3.698, energy management), Stevenson Reynolds (3.471, business administration), and Robert Sharrar (3.768, business finance).
College Lacrosse
CMU teams claim three awards
Kiley Davis and Ashton Whittle earned RMAC women’s player of the week honors and Drew Eickelman was selected the men’s defensive player of the week.
Davis scored eight goals and had three assists last week to lead the CMU women to a pair of victories, and Whittle forced eight turnovers and scooped up five ground balls. She had 10 draw controls, scored four goals and had one assist for CMU (11-4, 9-1).
Eickelman collected 12 ground balls and caused five turnovers in CMU’s past four games and also scored one goal and had one assist. The CMU men (12-3, 5-0 RMAC) can win the conference title outright Saturday with a victory at Westminster. The Mavericks are ranked 17th in the nation this week.
Girls Golf
Fruita second at Vail Mountain
Jocelyn Cutshall led Fruita Monument to a second-place finish Monday in the Vail Mountain Invitational at Eagle Valley Ranch Golf Course.
Cutshall shot a 93 to place seventh, with Cierra Noetzelmann two strokes back at 95 and Brooklyn Montgomery shooting a 102. Fruita had a team score of 290.
Eagle Valley won the title with a 282, with Kyle Hughes finishing second with an 83, three strokes behind Steamboat Springs’ Kaitlyn Grommeck. Palisade finished seventh and Grand Junction ninth.
Boys Lacrosse
Wildcats lose first game of season
Fruita Monument was shut out for more than three quarters Monday and lost for the first time this season, falling 13-1 at Erie.
Down 1-0, the Wildcats (11-1) gave up five goals in the second quarter against the Tigers (9-2), who scored seven goals in the second half.
The Wildcats, 7-0 in the Mountain League, have three league games remaining, starting Thursday afternoon at Canyon View Park against Glenwood Springs.