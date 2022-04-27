Spencer Bramwell had some of the most eye-popping numbers from Colorado Mesa’s dominating four-game sweep of New Mexico Highlands last weekend.
The senior catcher/third baseman was voted the RMAC offensive player of the week Tuesday after hitting .550 (11 for 20) with two doubles, five home runs and 13 RBI. For the second time in his career, Bramwell had a three-home run game and drove in a career-high nine runs in the Mavs’ 32-5 shellacking of the Cowboys in the series opener. He had a slugging percentage of 1.400.
Bramwell also scored 10 runs and is on a seven-game hitting streak for the No. 11 Mavericks (31-9, 18-6 RMAC), who play at Colorado Christian this weekend.
As a team, the Mavericks hit .486 against the Cowboys, with eight starters hitting .350 or better, five hitting .550 or higher — shortstop Chase Hamilton hit .647 (11 for 17). Mesa outscored Highlands 78-16, hit 11 home runs, 22 doubles and four triples.
College Track & Field
Conference championships moved
The weather forecast for Spearfish, South Dakota, this weekend was not optimal for the RMAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships. On Tuesday afternoon, the conference announced this weekend’s meet, which begins Friday, has been moved to Pueblo’s Thunderbowl.
“As we drew closer to the event and gained higher confidence in weather predictions, our Athletic Administrators Council considered the totality of challenges our participating teams faced,” RMAC Commissioner Chris Graham said. “We place great value on the rights of our institutions to host events for their student-athletes and communities and thank Black Hills State for their offer to move the championship.”