For the second time this season, a Major League Baseball team has bought the contract of a Grand Junction Rockies Player.
The Rockies announced Friday that the Milwaukee Brewers have purchased the contract of relief pitcher Robbie Baker. In 35 innings donning the purple and black for Grand Junction, Baker posted a 0.77 ERA, the best in the Pioneer League. Baker allowed 20 hits and seven runs, only three of which were earned. He struck out 50 batters and had a 4-1 record with 12 saves.
Baker is expected to join the Brewers' High-A team, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in Grand Chute.