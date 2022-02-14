Gabe Carranza won the 285-pound championship Sunday in the Rocky Mountain Collegiate Open in Golden, with two other Colorado Mesa wrestlers reaching the title match in their weight classes.
Carranza defeated Mason Ding of Wyoming 7-4 in the title match after pinning Michael True of Colorado School of Mines and Dorian Walters of Wyoming in his first two matches.
The Mavericks entered several backups and redshirts in the open, resting their starters for Wednesday night’s RMAC dual at Western Colorado. CMU, 6-0 in dual meets, has clinched a tie for the conference championship and can win it outright by defeating the Mountaineers (5-1). Colorado Mines is 6-1.
Dylan Ranieri lost in the 165-pound championship match to Wyoming’s Hayden Lieb 12-2, with Augustus Dalton winning the fifth-place match 8-2 over Western Colorado’s James Panara.
At 184, Jason Bynarowicz was pinned Andrew Wenzel of Air Force in 5 minutes, 36 seconds. Bynarowicz had pinned his first three opponents.
Cian Apple was third at 125 pounds after losing in the first round and cominb back through the consolation bracket with three straight pins. He held off Yusief Lillie of Utah Valley 4-2 in the third-place match.
Oran Huff placed third at 133 pounds after a 3-2 loss to Utah Valley’s Kainalu Estrella in the semifinals. He came back to pin Gabriel Taboa of CSU-Pueblo, then defeated another ThunderWolves wrestler, Devin Leuck, by technical fall, 19-2.
At 174 pounds, Braeson Lewis pinned Remington Winmill in 42 seconds in the fifth-place match.