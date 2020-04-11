Golf
Cedaredge Golf Course remains open, welcomes new pro
The Cedaredge Golf Club welcomed Ira Kramer as the new golf professional at the Club. Kramer on April 8. Kramer previously served as the Director of Golf Operations at the Lancaster Host Resort in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Kramer is a 32-year member of the Professional Golfers’ Association of America, and said he especially loves coaching and teaching the sport of golf. He has coached high school golf teams and is a Certified US Kid’s Golf Coach.
Though Colorado is under a stay at home order through April 27, the Cedaredge Golf Club will be open with golfers maintaining at least 6 feet of distance between themselves at all times.